OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased further in November to the lowest in close to four years, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 2.6 percent gain in October.Further, this was the weakest inflation since December 2020, when prices had risen 1.4 percent.The annual price growth for housing and utilities softened to 2.1 percent from 4.5 percent in October. A 1.0 percent fall in clothing and footwear prices also contributed to the slowdown in inflation.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in November after rising 0.6 percent in October.Core inflation, which excludes energy prices and tax changes, accelerated to 3.0 percent in November from 2.7 percent in the previous month.