CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after China's exports and imports both missed expectations in November, signaling growing trade challenges.Gold ticked higher, the U.S Treasury 10-year yield fell one basis point to 4.19 percent and the dollar held steady ahead of key U.S. consumer and producer inflation readings due this week that will help shape the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.Oil prices fell slightly, retreating after recent gains driven by increased stimulus pledges from China and heightened tensions in the Middle East.China's Shanghai Composite index jumped more than 3 percent at the open before giving up most gains to end up 0.59 percent at 3,422.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed course to end half a percent lower at 20,311.28.China's exports grew at a slower pace and imports posted an unexpected decline in November, official data revealed today.Exports grew 6.7 percent annually in November, which was weaker than the 12.7 percent increase posted in October. Imports decreased 3.9 percent from a year ago compared to the 2.3 percent fall in October.Japanese markets eked out modest gains as the yen lost ground against its American counterpart for the second consecutive day. Signals of policy shift in China also boosted sentiment.The Nikkei average rose 0.53 percent to 39,367.58 while the broader Topix index ended 0.25 percent higher at 2,741.41. China-exposed stocks such as Fanuc, Yaskawa Electric and Shiseido surged 3-4 percent.Seoul stocks recovered from one-year lows as policymakers affirmed their intention to stabilize markets and financial authorities said the excessive volatility in recent days would be addressed.The Kospi average jumped 2.43 percent to 2,417.84. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.1 percent and automaker Hyundai Motor surged 4.7 percent.Australian stocks closed lower after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates on hold, as widely expected, with a dovish tilt.The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.36 percent to 8,393 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.43 percent at 8,650.Technology stocks and banks declined, offsetting gains in the mining and energy sectors. IAG shares fell 1.7 percent after the insurer said it would defend itself against a class action in the Victorian Supreme Court.Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index ended down 0.61 percent at 12,723.37.U.S. stocks ended lower overnight after climbing to record highs Friday. The Dow dipped half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both shed around 0.6 percent as the Middle East conflict escalated and key inflation data loomed.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX