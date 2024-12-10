PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation held steady in November after accelerating to a 6-month high in the prior month, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in November, unchanged from October. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 3.0 percent.The annual price growth in housing and utilities eased to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent. On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a faster pace of 0.9 versus only a 0.1 percent increase in October. .Data showed that transport costs rebounded slightly by 0.1 percent in November, mainly from a slowdown of price decline of fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, while they were expected to increase by 0.2 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX