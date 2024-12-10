BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Tuesday, with miners leading losses after data showed China's exports grew at a slower pace in November and imports unexpectedly shrank, in a worrying sign for the world's second-largest economy.The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 35 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,317 after gaining half a percent the previous day.Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were down 2-3 percent.Ashtead shares plunged almost 11 percent. The construction equipment rental group said it plans to move its listing from London to New York.FirstGroup rallied 4 percent. The transport group has agreed to acquire RATP London from RATP Developpement for an enterprise value of 90 million pounds ($114.8 million).British Gas-owner Centrica fell 2.3 percent after adding an extra £300m to its existing share buyback plan.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX