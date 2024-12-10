BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) revealed earnings for third quarter of RMB18.653 millionThe company's earnings totaled RMB18.653 million, or RMB0.02 per share. This compares with RMB20.169 million, or RMB0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.4% to RMB369.698 million from RMB292.444 million last year.Huize Holding Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB18.653 Mln. vs. RMB20.169 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB0.02 vs. RMB0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB369.698 Mln vs. RMB292.444 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX