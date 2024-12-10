HUB is pleased to announce that DigitalBridge has selected HUB NAV Oversight, a SaaS solution designed to optimize and automate their NAV processes.

HUB NAV Oversight -Manage your NAV oversight workflows, reduce manual processes and improve the accuracy of your NAV.

DigitalBridge, a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, is utilizing HUB NAV Oversight to enhance and scale their NAV oversight process, ensuring accurate and timely access to a trusted source of NAV share price data from both internal and external sources.

HUB automates the integration and standardization of data from multiple systems into operational workflows, driving efficiency, reducing risk, and enabling growth.

Stephen Stryker, CIO of DigitalBridge, "With HUB, we have a fast and efficient way to oversee our NAV processes. The automation of data onboarding and matching has removed bottlenecks and allowed our team to concentrate on critical analysis and external reporting. The onboarding process was straightforward, and we're looking forward to further enhancing our operations with HUB."

Paul Taylor, CEO of HUB, "We're excited to work with a world class business like DigitalBridge. HUB's solution simplifies complex workflows, reduces manual tasks and delivers accurate data, allowing their team to focus on what matters most as they scale."

About HUB

HUB provides SaaS solutions that helps asset managers hedge funds simplify daily tasks by automating complex and manual processes; seamlessly integrating investment data directly into operational workflows. HUB products streamline manual processes, reduce operational risk, expand data access and drive growth. HUB is committed to providing customers with flexible adoption, quick onboarding, rapid ROI, and scalable growth aligned with their business needs.

