ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production remained unchanged in October, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.Industrial output showed nil growth on a monthly basis, following a 0.3 percent decrease in September. Production was forecast to fall 0.1 percent.The sector-wise data showed that production of energy and consumer goods moved up 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, capital goods output slid 0.2 percent and production of intermediate goods dropped 1.0 percent.Year-on-year, industrial production showed a fall of 3.6 percent after easing 3.9 percent in September. The unadjusted industrial production decreased 0.6 percent, worse than September's 3.8 percent fall.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX