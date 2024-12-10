ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production declined for the fifth straight month in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Tuesday.Industrial production posted an annual decline of 3.1 percent in October, which was worse than the 2.3 percent fall in September.Among sectors, output produced in the mining and quarrying sector plunged by 14.2 percent from last year, and that of manufacturing contracted by 3.3 percent. On the other hand, production of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supplies registered an increase of 7.6 percent.Month-on-month, industrial production fell 0.9 after a 1.6 percent rebound in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX