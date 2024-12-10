Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to update the August 2024 announcement by Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. ("Star") and ProAce Business Solutions Inc. ("ProAce") in which they announced the creation of a joint-venture project under the name "PROACE STAR INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED." ("ProAce-Star"). This joint venture is aimed at transforming the aviation and railway sectors in India with advanced technology. The initiative focuses on enhanced safety and operational efficiency and aligns with India's "Make in India" vision, which will promote innovation and local manufacturing. This collaboration is set to redefine the aviation and railway industries by integrating modernization of technology to enhance safety and efficiency.

Addressing India's Growing Aviation and Railway Challenges

India's rapidly expanding aviation and railway industry faces unique challenges going forward, including increasing passenger volumes (Indian airlines have experienced a 36% increase in passengers since 2022), expanding airline fleets (the TATA Group and IndiGo, India's two largest air carriers have ordered 1000 new aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus since 2023) and increasingly complex airspace management (India projects that it will have at least 230 airports by 2030, up from 148 now with another $15 billion in investment from the Indian government). The railway sector also has its share of problems to solve including safety issues such as fog and visibility which cause safety concerns at railway crossing and vehicle collision. Network Congestion and Safety System Limitations are a leading cause of train accidents together with mechanical failures and the need for equipment upgrades. Common mechanical failures include faulty communication equipment, damaged railroad tracks, and signal malfunctions.

Advanced, scalable technology solutions are essential to meet these changing demands. ProAce-Star aims to bridge this gap by introducing tailored solutions that enhance safety and cost efficiency in the sector.

"India's aviation and railway sector is at a pivotal point, and the market is ready to embrace innovative solutions that address these challenges," said Suresh Sharma, President of ProAce Business Solutions Inc. With over $85 million invested in research, development, and patent-pending technology, we are committed to making India a global leader in the aviation and railway sectors.

The joint venture will introduce the Star In-Flight Safety Monitoring System ("STAR-ISMS®"), featuring pioneering real-time monitoring capabilities enhanced by Artificial Intelligence targeted at addressing the specific needs of Indian aviation and railway travel. This initiative supports the 'Make in India' mandate, promoting local innovation and manufacturing.

Advancing the "Make in India" Mandate with a Call for Collaboration

Aligned with India's vision of fostering local innovation and manufacturing, ProAce-Star will support technological growth in the aviation and railway sector. The joint venture is poised to not only meet India's domestic travel challenges but also position the country as a hub for advanced aviation and railway technologies on the global stage.

"ProAce-Star is committed to making Indian skies safer and more efficient. We invite industry leaders, government agencies, and airlines to partner with us in this mission," the company added in a statement. With this dynamic partnership, India stands on the brink of a new era in aviation safety and railway upgrades, driven by technology, strategic collaboration, and a commitment to innovation.

About Star Navigation Systems - www.star-navigation.com

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® System. The STAR-A.D.S.® System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

About ProAce Business Solutions Inc - https://proacebusinesssolutions.com/

ProAce Business Solutions Inc is a strategic consulting and process optimization to cutting-edge technology integration and workforce development, we partner with our clients to drive growth, enhance efficiency, and unlock new successful opportunities in the Asian markets.

