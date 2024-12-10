WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.45 to $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.40 to $0.80 per share on net sales between $30.6 billion and $31.0 billion.Previously, the company expected a loss in the range of $0.65 to $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.20 to $0.80 per share on net sales between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion.On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share on net sales of $30.72 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX