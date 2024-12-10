WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has vowed that it will not allow the resurgence of Islamic State in Syria and take advantage of the current situation in the country.On Saturday, U.S. forces conducted precision airstrikes in central Syria against known ISIS camps and operatives. As part of the operation, U.S. Air Force fighter and bomber aircraft struck more than 75 targets.'There should be no doubt - we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria,' Centcom Commander Army Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement following the strikes. 'All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way.'Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said the U.S. Central Command will continue to work to prevent the militant group from reestablishing a foothold in the country following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime over the weekend.Singh emphasized that the U.S. mission in Syria is 'to counter ISIS and to support our local partners on the ground, the Syrian Democratic Forces, to ensure that ISIS can never reestablish a safe haven there.'U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin spoke by phone with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler to discuss the developments in Syria.During the call, Austin emphasized that the U.S. is watching closely the various Syrian opposition groups' statements and actions in the wake of Assad's overthrow.On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the latest developments in Syria. Blinken discussed the need for a peaceful transition of power through an inclusive, Syrian-led process in the spirit of UN Security Council Resolution 2254.He emphasized the need to continue the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (D-ISIS) mission in Syria and to ensure the protection of civilians, including members of vulnerable groups, and civilian infrastructure across the country.Meanwhile, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of the Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, met the Assad regime's outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali to discuss the transfer of power after President Bashar al-Assad and his family fled the country, and was granted political asylum by Russia.Rebels and civilians had ransacked the presidential palaces in capital Damascus.Mohammed al-Jalali has reportedly agreed to hand over power to rebel forces.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX