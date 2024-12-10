WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO), an insurance brokerage firm, and David Dybdahl and Cynthia Statz, owners of American Risk Management Resources Network, LLC (ARMR) Tuesday said Brown & Brown's unit Bridge Specialty International, has acquired the assets of ARMR.ARMR, a specialty wholesale environmental insurance brokerage platform, will continue to be led by its President Kari Kohal. David Dybdahl will continue with ARMR, focusing on building new product offerings, education, and training.'For over two decades, ARMR has proven itself a leader in the environmental casualty sector. The addition of ARMR represents continued execution of our strategy to deliver specialty niche capabilities for our customers across Bridge Specialty Group,' said Steve Boyd, president of Bridge Specialty.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX