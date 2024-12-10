Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Attends Annual Dealer Week Conference in Orlando to Grow Dealer Network

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, is attending Dealer Week 2024 at the Orlando Convention Center from December 8th to 11th at Booth 325. At this year's Dealer Week, the annual conference of the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas, Twin Vee is focused on growing its dealer network, with expansion plans throughout the United States and abroad. Shawn Erb, Twin Vee's recently appointed Director of Sales and Dealer Relations, spearheads the initiative at Dealer Week.

Check out the announcement on Joseph's CEO Hustle webcast via Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

"We are excited to connect with current and prospective dealers at Dealer Week," says Joseph Visconti, Chairman and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "This event provides a valuable platform to showcase our popular Twin Vee 280 GFX2 and our all-new AquaSport 280 Superboat while also offering us the ability to discuss exciting partnership opportunities with attendees. With Shawn leading our sales efforts, we look forward to bringing our incredible brands to more boating enthusiasts across the country."

Shawn Erb, who has extensive experience in developing and executing sales strategies, cultivating strong dealer relationships, and driving revenue growth in the marine and recreational vehicle industries, is eager to speak with dealers during the conference to discuss the benefits of partnering with Twin Vee. "This is a great opportunity to meet with our current network as well as new dealers looking to get into the catamaran business," states Erb. "We're interested in expanding our presence in key regions, including the Eastern Seaboard, Michigan, the Great Lakes, the Ozarks, California, and potentially international markets as well."

The Twin Vee 280 GFX2 and the AquaSport 280 Superboat will be on display at the Company's booth this week. "The boats we have at our booth are a significant leap forward in boating technology," explains Visconti. "Both are fully digital products that represent the next generation of a proud legacy of boating and exemplify the innovative spirit and superior build quality of our Company."

"I invite all attendees to visit us in Booth 325 during Dealer Week to learn more about partnership opportunities and experience the Twin Vee difference firsthand," remarks Visconti.

Dealers interested in joining the Twin Vee team can reach Shawn Erb at shawn@twinvee.com or Loretta Ball at lollie@twinvee.com.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

