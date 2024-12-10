Intrusion Inc. Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Shield Sentinel: Advanced Network Monitoring for Large-Scale Environments

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio with the introduction of Intrusion Shield Sentinel, a high-performance monitoring appliance built for large enterprises and carriers allowing for comprehensive visibility across the largest and most complex network environments. Shield Sentinel uniquely offers the option of full Lambda monitoring of fiber trunks at speeds up to 100 Gbps bidirectional while comprehensively capturing DNS queries and answers, flow records for foundational internet protocols, and robust logging data for advanced forensic analysis and threat hunting. The solution has already been deployed as a part of a recently signed contract to support a customer's cybersecurity efforts and has yielded successful results.

Shield Sentinel supports the full array of enhanced features, including continuous DNS and traffic flow logging, detailed PCAP capture at rates of up to 100 Gbps, and decodes for critical secondary internet services protocols. Shield Sentinel simplifies data handling through direct CSV file output. This streamlined approach makes integration into security operations workflows seamless, as data can be readily ingested into SIEM platforms or evaluated directly by threat teams. The result is an agile, data-rich solution that empowers security analysts and administrators to rapidly identify anomalies, investigate potential threats, and strengthen their network defense posture using their existing toolchains.

"Shield Sentinel is designed to address the complex security challenges faced by large organizations," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "The high-performance solution delivers a scalable, data-rich monitoring appliance that simplifies threat hunting, streamlines compliance, and enhances overall security posture."

In addition to advanced threat hunting, Shield Sentinel delivers essential capabilities for regulatory compliance and long-term log retention. Every observed traffic flow is meticulously recorded, producing a wealth of historical data that can be referenced for audits, incident response, or compliance reporting. This ensures not only unparalleled forensic clarity but also provides a rich dataset from which teams can derive strategic insights and strengthen their overall security posture.

As networks grow increasingly complex and compliance standards more stringent, Shield Sentinel's comprehensive data exports become invaluable. Security teams and investigators can leverage the platform's exhaustive output to delve deeply into traffic trends, pinpoint subtle anomalies in high-speed fiber trunk traffic, or correlate long-term patterns against known threat intelligence. The platform's ability to monitor and log every facet of network activity gives organizations the confidence and the means to evolve from reactive defense postures to proactive, intelligence-driven security strategies.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working exclusively with government entities, the Company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield is designed to allow businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known malicious or unknown connections from both entering or exiting a network to help protect against Zero-Day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network can elevate an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our expectations for positive results from our recent sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives, which statements reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that our recent sales, marketing, and strategic efforts will not result in increased product awareness or sales of our Intrusion Shield. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, the risk that this financing fails to provide the needed capital for the Company to execute its current business strategies, the Company does not achieve the anticipated results from its current sales, marketing, operational, and product development initiatives, as well as risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

