Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
10.12.24
15:40 Uhr
215,15 Euro
+0,75
+0,35 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
215,25215,3515:42
215,15215,2015:42
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 14:06 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Bring Christmas Cheer to Your Home with Yaber Projectors: Holiday Sale Now Live on Amazon

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Yaber invites you to make your celebrations brighter with its cutting-edge projectors, now available at irresistible discounts on Amazon. Whether you're planning cozy movie nights, festive family gatherings, or thoughtful gifts for loved ones, Yaber projectors are the ultimate choice for creating unforgettable holiday moments.

Yaber Christmas Sale 2024

Transform Your Home into a Festive Theater

Yaber's diverse projector lineup ensures there's something for everyone this Christmas. With exclusive holiday deals on Amazon, you can bring the magic of Yaber into your home at unbeatable prices.

  • K3: With its award-winning design and stunning picture quality, the K3 redefines the home theater experience. This premier projector is available for:
    • US: $427.99 (with the code: YBAERK3CM)
    • Canada: $579.99 (with the code: YBAERK3CM)
    • UK: £398.99 (with the code: HapiXmasK3)
    • France: €505.39 (with the code: Q87YHSIN)
    • Germany: €564.99 (with the code: K3PRN5OFF)
    • Italy: €503.99 (with the code: KJAZ9F62)
    • Japan: ?60,948 (with the code: HIJBRIWJ)
  • K2s: Offering sleek design and powerful performance, the K2s boasts upgraded 1000 ANSI lumens for vibrant visuals and immersive sound. A budget-friendly home theater option available for:
    • US: $314.99 (with the code: YBAERK2CM)
    • UK: £298.49 (with the code: 94BPN88M)
    • Australia: $454.99 (with the code: AUK2S35T1)
    • Germany: €479.99 (with the code: PRNK2S5OFF)
    • Canada: $403.20 (with the code: CAK2SCHR)
    • France: €369.99
  • T2 Series: Compact yet powerful, the T2 is perfect for smaller spaces or outdoor festivities. The Keith Haring Limited Edition is a standout gift, available for:
    • US: $339.99 (with the code: PRN15T22)
    • Japan: ?34,995 (with the code: Z82Q7LLW)
    • Regular Editionprices:
      • US: $239.99 (with the code: PRNT20OFF)
      • UK: £223.20 (with the code: T2MERRY1)
      • Canada: $334.99 (with the code: CAT21212)
      • France: €277.99 (with the code: FRT2DDDD)
      • Germany: €281.99 (with the code: N7F2VMKD)
      • Spain: €279.99 (with the code: EST2FCET)
      • Italy: €359.99 (with the code: ITT21202)
      • Japan: ?30,487 (with the code: 2PK3I8FS)
  • L2s: Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the Yaber L2s. This projector features 1080P resolution, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and seamless autofocus for effortless entertainment. Holiday prices include:
    • US: $146.49 (with the code: USL2S111)
    • UK: £133.99 (with the code: L2SHALLO)
    • Canada: $221.99 (with the code: CAL2S5PCT1)
    • Australia: $219.99 (with the code: AUL2SCHR)
    • Germany: €184.99 (with the code: F8B5I662)
    • Spain: €169.99 (with the code: ESL2SDHDH)
    • France: €154.99 (with the code: FRL2SDDD)
    • Italy: €181.99 (with the code: 7XDC443P)
    • Japan: 20,591 (with the code: MZD453VK)
  • V12 & V9: Brighten your holidays with the V12's 750 ANSI lumens, projector stand, and dustproof design. Perfect for pairing with Bluetooth 5.2 speakers or functioning as a Bluetooth speaker itself. Special deals include:
    • V12:
      • UK: £244.05 (with the code: YAV12MER)
      • France: €256.49 (with the code: Q64ESHT5)
    • V9 (600 ANSI lumens):
      • US: $150.99 (with the code: HapiXmasV9)
      • Canada: $231.49 (with the code: CAV91212)
      • Australia: $259.99 (with the code: AUV935T11)
      • Germany: €154.99 (with the code: B8WSB2UR)
      • Spain: €172.08 (with the code: ESV9VBGV)
      • Italy: €259.99 (with the code: ITV9CODE)
      • UK: £151
  • E1: Searching for an affordable gift under $100? Yaber's E1 is the perfect portable entertainment solution, available for:
    • US: $69.59 (with the code: USE2CHRS)
    • Germany: €70.19 (with the code: DEE2Y922)

Create Magical Memories This Christmas

Gather your loved ones and make this holiday season unforgettable with Yaber projectors. Whether for gifting or personal use, Yaber's Christmas sale ensures you'll find the perfect projector at a fantastic price.

Shop Yaber's exclusive holiday deals now on Amazon and make this Christmas one to remember!

Yaber LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576304/Yaber_Christmas_Sale_2024.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bring-christmas-cheer-to-your-home-with-yaber-projectors-holiday-sale-now-live-on-amazon-302326214.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.