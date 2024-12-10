Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: G071), a leading resource company focused on clean energy and sustainable resource development, is pleased to announce that it has appointed John Ryder, P.Geo to its advisory board. Mr. Ryder has been engaged in mineral exploration worldwide for over 40 years exploring for a variety of commodities and gems as both a geologist and as management of public companies. From 1975 to 1986 he conducted exploration programs for RTZ Corporation (now Rio Tinto) as a senior geologist, in Ireland, Scotland, Germany and Saudi Arabia. He was the co-discover of the Drumleery lead-zinc deposit in Ireland and was directly involved in the discovery of the 300 million+ tonne al Jalamid phosphate deposit in Saudi Arabia.

"We are very excited to have John join our advisory board. The Company will benefit greatly from his depth of experience," remarked Marc Branson, CEO of the Company.

In addition, the Company would like to clarify that its engagement with Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH (see press release dated December 3, 2024), is for a one year term (not six months) and that the expected range of expenditures is EUR 75,000 (not EUR 100,000) to EUR 250,000.

About Protium Clean Energy Corp.

Protium Clean Energy Corp.is a junior exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring, and exploring prospective minerals in Canada's extensive natural resources portfolio. We focus on exploring and developing our 100% owned Nakina Lithium and Firstbrook Hydrogen properties in Ontario, located in Northern Canada, and identifying and pursuing further opportunities by region using various satellite surveys. This allows Protium Clean Energy Corp. to evaluate large tracts of land quickly and cost-effectively to delineate targets for natural gasses and critical minerals required for the modern world.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

