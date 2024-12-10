PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom have condemn Iran's latest steps to expand its nuclear program.As reported by the IAEA, Iran has decided to significantly increase the rate of production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent at its underground Fordow facility.'We are also extremely concerned to learn that Iran has increased the number of centrifuges in use and started preparations to install additional enrichment infrastructure, further increasing Iran's enrichment capacity,' the foreign ministries of the three European allies said in a statement.The representatives of the three nations, collectively known as the E3, met with their Iranian counterparts last week to discuss Iran's nuclear program and sanctions and reiterated their commitment to dialogue and constructive behavior. Iran's actions have further hollowed out the JCPoA, will increase Iran's high enriched uranium stockpile which already has no credible civilian justification, and have taken place before the IAEA has been able to implement necessary additional safeguards measures.They strongly urged Iran to reverse these steps, and to immediately halt its nuclear escalation.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX