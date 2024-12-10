WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has released a new report detailing 18 of the most economically significant bridges in the U.S. that are being rebuilt or repaired.In November 2021, President jOE Biden announced that funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law would fix up to 10 of the most economically significant bridges in the nation to improve safety and efficiency, strengthen supply chains and support America's economic competitiveness, and restore critical connections that are vital to commuters, emergency responders, truck drivers, and public transit riders.Three years later, the Biden Administration has surpassed that goal, funding more than 11,400 bridge projects across the country, including 18 of the nation's most economically significant bridges. Each of these bridges was awarded a U.S. Department of Transportation grant of $100 million or more, and has a total estimated project cost of greater than $250 million. Collectively, these 18 bridges are crossed by more than 1.2 million vehicles a day and an estimated 57.2 million trucks annually.'For commuters, for truck drivers, for anyone who uses America's interstate highways, our bridges are essential to keep people and goods moving-and the Biden-Harris Administration has taken unprecedented steps to repair and rebuild these critical structures,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a news conference at the River Raisin Bridge in Monroe, Michigan.'We've made good on our promise to address our country's most economically significant bridges-and are now going beyond our initial goal of ten bridge megaprojects - while also delivering much-needed repairs to thousands of other bridges nationwide to make driving safer and supply chains stronger.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX