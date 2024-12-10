BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index posted a slower decline in October, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.The production index for industry and construction fell 1.3 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 2.4 percent decrease in September.Industrial output was down 2.8 percent, while construction output grew by 3.8 percent.Within main industrial groupings, output of consumer durables logged the biggest annual fall of 13.5 percent. This was followed by a 6.2 percent drop in intermediate goods and a 2.9 percent decline in capital goods output.Meanwhile, production of energy goods showed a growth of 6.4 percent.Monthly, the production index rose 1.5 percent in October, reversing a 1.1 percent fall seen in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX