Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) has been recognized by FM, a leading commercial property insurer, for excellence in property risk management. The Orbia Risk Management team worked with FM over the course of 2023 and 2024 to identify opportunities to safeguard facilities and ensure business and asset resilience. Orbia's success in protecting its operations and preventing losses contributed to policyholder credits from FM of more than half a million dollars last year.

"This recognition from FM affirms that our investments in risk mitigation continue to have a meaningful impact on our business operations," said Brian Merkley, Orbia Director of Risk Management Insurance. "We believe that risk management isn't just about preparing for the unexpected: it's about building the kind of resilience that keeps our people and operations strong in any circumstance. Our collaboration with FM has allowed us to transform challenges into opportunities to future-proof our business."

Orbia facilities honored in the award include Polymer Solutions (Vestolit) sites inclusive of the La Presa, El Salto, Altamira I and II, Coatzacoalcos and Cartagena locations and Fluor Energy Materials sites including the St. Gabriel, Runcorn and Mihara locations. These site teams implemented actions ranging from enhancing process safety and emergency response plans to installing flood prevention methods and comprehensive sprinkler systems.

"Orbia's commitment to proactive risk management is truly commendable. Our work with Orbia is a testament to the power of partnership we are dedicated to collaboratively working together to find and implement the best property loss prevention solutions tailored to our clients' business needs," said Katy Shannon, Operations Senior Vice President, Chemical Operations Manager at FM. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Orbia as they continue to make risk management an integral part of their global impact story."

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241210396755/en/

Contacts:

Kacy Karlen

Chief Communications Officer, Orbia

kacy.karlen@orbia.com

+1 (865) 410-3001



Katie Hogue

PR and Media Relations Manager, Orbia

katherine.hogue@orbia.com

+1 (224) 496-0568