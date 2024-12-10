NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), the middle-market focused private equity team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, on Tuesday agreed to acquire Prescott's, a healthcare focused specialty outsourced clinical engineering services provider, from Atlantic Street Capital. Closing is subject to customary closing conditions.MSCP is partnering with the current management team led by CEO Brian Straeb, who will continue to lead the business.Prescott's provides medical equipment repair and maintenance service solutions, alongside refurbished equipment and parts sales and rentals for critical surgical suite modalities including microscopes, infusion pumps, patient monitors, anesthesia machines and sterilizers.Monument, Colorado-based Prescott's serves health systems, outpatient facilities and other care settings across the United States and the UK.MSCP's acquisition of Prescott's will be its fourth investment in the Healthcare Outsourced Services sector.Since 2019, MSCP has invested in health plan communications solutions provider, Clarity Software Solutions, pharma education and marketing solutions provider, US HealthConnect and health system cost cycle management provider, SpendMend.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX