CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL), Monday announced the launch of three new live global radio stations - Apple Msica Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill on Apple Music.Listeners can access Latin music on Apple Msica Uno, whereas Apple Music Club will offer electronic music and club culture. Meanwhile, Apple Music Chill deals with calm music to soothe listener's mind.Music fans can listen to the live-hosted radio for free on Apple Music Radio.Currently, Apple's stock is trading at $247.28, up 0.21 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX