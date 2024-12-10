AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE), Tuesday announced a multi-year deal with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, starting 2026.Under the deal, the automaker will supply power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors.However, it is subject to Andretti Formula Racing receiving official confirmation from the FIA F1 about its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship.Currently, Ferrari's stock is trading at $449.47, up 0.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX