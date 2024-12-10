Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.12.2024

WKN: 878841 | ISIN: US17275R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: CIS
Tradegate
10.12.24
17:01 Uhr
55,70 Euro
-0,17
-0,30 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,8655,9017:25
55,8655,9117:25
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 16:50 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tekscape Inc. Achieves Prestigious Cisco Premier Provider Designation, Empowering Businesses to Mitigate IT Risks

Finanznachrichten News

Tekscape Inc. Achieves Prestigious Cisco Premier Provider Designation, Empowering Businesses to Mitigate IT Risks

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Tekscape Inc. is proud to announce that it has officially achieved the esteemed Cisco Premier Provider designation, a global recognition of excellence in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. This milestone demonstrates Tekscape's ongoing commitment to helping businesses of all sizes mitigate risks, enhance security, and drive innovation with the right IT infrastructure.

With this designation, Tekscape has also earned the Cisco Powered Service recognition for its expertise in Meraki Access, highlighting the company's ability to deploy secure, scalable, and high-performance networking solutions powered by Cisco Meraki technology.

"Achieving the Cisco Premier Provider status is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team to not only stay ahead of technological advancements but also to provide businesses with the right solutions to protect their IT environments. As organizations face evolving risks, we are proud to offer Cisco's world-class technology to ensure their networks remain secure, efficient, and resilient," says Dave Smith, Owner of Tekscape.

This achievement reinforces Tekscape's mission to deliver industry-leading services and innovative IT solutions, empowering businesses to reduce risk and ensure their IT infrastructure is optimized for growth and success. Clients and partners are invited to explore Tekscape's enhanced capabilities and learn how Cisco-powered solutions can provide the scalability, security, and performance required to thrive in today's fast-paced business world.

For more information on how Tekscape can elevate your IT infrastructure and reduce organizational risk, visit www.tekscape.com or contact us directly.

Contact Information

Dave Smith
Founder \ CEO
dsmith@tekscape.com
+1 212-293-1313

.

Source: Tekscape Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
