New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - HelloPrenup, the leading online platform revolutionizing prenuptial agreements, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sam Swanke as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Swanke, an accomplished technologist with a proven track record at Amazon, joins HelloPrenup to spearhead the company's technological innovation and elevate its customer experience and technology to new heights.

Swanke's tenure at Amazon was marked by his instrumental role in developing scalable applications and driving operations with cutting-edge technology. His deep expertise in building secure, performant, and user-centric platforms aligns perfectly with HelloPrenup's mission to make prenuptial agreements accessible, affordable, and empowering for couples nationwide.

As HelloPrenup continues its rapid growth, Swanke's leadership will be pivotal in advancing the platform's capabilities. With ambitious plans to expand product offerings, improve AI-driven legal solutions, and enhance user experience, HelloPrenup is positioned to redefine how couples approach financial and legal planning in marriage.

"Sam brings unparalleled expertise and a visionary approach to our team," said Julia Rodgers, CEO and Founder of HelloPrenup. "His work at Amazon demonstrated a remarkable ability to innovate at scale while keeping the customer at the center. We're excited for him to help drive HelloPrenup's next chapter of growth and impact."

Swanke shared his enthusiasm for the role: "I'm excited to bring my passion for developing user-focused applications to HelloPrenup as it transforms the legal space and empowers individuals in their relationships. I'm eager to help scale a platform that's setting a new standard for innovation in family law."

Swanke's appointment comes at a time when HelloPrenup has secured significant partnerships, including those with celebrity attorneys Laura A. Wasser and James Sexton, as well as leading organizations like Ellevest and Proof, further solidifying its position as the go-to resource for modern couples seeking proactive and innovative legal solutions.

For more information about HelloPrenup and its mission, please visit www.helloprenup.com.

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup is the first and leading online platform for prenuptial agreements, simplifying the process for modern couples. Founded by family law attorney Julia Rodgers, HelloPrenup leverages technology to provide accessible, affordable, and secure solutions, empowering couples to take control of their financial futures. With coverage in 45 states, HelloPrenup has helped protect billions in assets and continues to transform the legal landscape.

