Games Workshop Group (GAW) has reached a final agreement with Amazon to adapt the Warhammer 40K universe into films and television series, with associated merchandising rights. The aim of the exclusive agreement is to initially place GAW's Warhammer 40K intellectual property into new markets and to a wider audience, which naturally should generate incremental new revenue, with the hope the content encourages more people to take up the hobby and benefit the core business. By definition, the content production cycle for film and television series is long and 'may take a number of years' to benefit GAW's results so is unlikely to benefit near-term estimates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...