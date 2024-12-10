CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday ahead of the release of key inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's future policy.Reports on U.S. consumer and producer price inflation are due to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.The CPI is expected to increase to 2.7 percent year-over-year, up from 2.6 percent in October.The report is significant before the Fed meeting due next week.While the Fed is widely expected to lower rates by another 25 basis points next week, the data could impact the outlook for future rate cuts by the central bank.Data from the Labor Department showed that the jump by U.S. labor productivity in the third quarter was unrevised from the previous estimate.The report said labor productivity shot up by 2.2 percent in the third quarter, unrevised from the initial estimate and in line with economist estimates.The greenback moved up to a 6-day high of 1.0498 against the euro, 5-day high of 0.8828 against the franc and near a 2-week high of 152.17 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.0567, 0.8771 and 150.89, respectively. The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.03 against the euro, 0.91 against the franc and 154.00 against the yen.The greenback rose to more than a 4-month high of 0.6365 against the aussie, 1-year high of 0.5791 against the kiwi and a 4-1/2-year high of 1.4195 against the loonie, from its early lows of 0.6442, 0.5867 and 1.4157, respectively. The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 0.62 against the aussie, 0.56 against the kiwi and 1.43 against the loonie.The greenback edged up to 1.2723 against the pound. If the greenback rises further, it is likely to test resistance around the 1.24 region.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX