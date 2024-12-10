BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed notably lower on Tuesday after languishing in the red right through the day's session, as investors awaited the Swiss National Bank's policy announcement due this week. The market also looked ahead to U.S. consumer price inflation data and the European Central Bank's interest rate decision.The benchmark SMI closed down 119.33 points or 1.01% at 11,642.39, the session's low.UBS Group and Sika closed down 2.19% and 2.08%, respectively. Partners Group, Nestle, Swiss Re, Swatch Group, Roche Holding, ABB and Geberit lost 1.1 to 1.6%.Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom, Logitech International, Novartis, Richemont, Lindt & Spruengli, Adecco, SIG Group and Straumann Holding also closed weak.Givaudan climbed about 1.8%. Lonza Group and SGS gained 0.85% and 0.79%, respectively.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX