FedEx Corporation: Meet Vital Voices Global Fellowship - VV Venture Fellow Durga Das

In celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week, the Vital Voices Global Fellowship's VV Venture Program and FedEx are proud to spotlight a few exceptional fellows.

We'll meet the first fellow in our three-part series this week and two more fellows over the coming weeks. Their inspiring stories, notable achievements, and active engagement throughout the Fellowship truly embody the spirit of innovation and leadership

Durga Das is an extraordinary entrepreneur and former professional sportswoman. From representing India in cricket to captaining the US cricket team and later pursuing a career in professional golf, Durga's early sporting experiences laid the foundation for her resilience and leadership. Her entrepreneurial spirit emerged at the age of 14, compelled by family circumstances that led her to venture into business. Despite facing several challenges, Durga's determination led her to a long career marked by continuous growth. Her commitment to learning brought her to the 10,000 Women program, a transformative experience that not only validated her instincts but also provided crucial insights for her as the founder of Aeronero.

In her role at Aeronero, Durga is at the forefront of revolutionizing the water industry through innovative air water generation (AWG) solutions. Aeronero's ground-breaking technology harnesses the humidity in the air, converting it into clean water. Durga's dedication to addressing the global water crisis is evident not only in Aeronero's commercial success but also in her philanthropic initiatives. Beyond serving commercial clients, Aeronero actively engages in charitable efforts. Durga established the charity WODER in the United Kingdom, collaborating with influential figures like Amir Alkayed and Mansee Bal Bhargava to address water scarcity in refugee camps and promote water independence for women. Durga's strategic vision spans the globe, with operations from India to the Americas, underscoring the urgency of tackling water challenges on an international scale. As she navigates the challenges of scaling Aeronero, Durga remains a trailblazer, embodying the spirit of entrepreneurship and social responsibility.

Through the work that Aeronero does, it also enables United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs ) 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure,10: Reduced Inequalities, 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, 13: Climate Action, 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and 17: Partnerships for the Goals. Durga is an advisor on the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) platform under Water - Industry, a Joint Secretary of Asian African Chamber of Commerce, and advisor to the World Talent Economic Forum which is a team of International Experts for Research Enrichment and Knowledge Exchange. Durga has more than thirty years of experience in the critical early stages of start-ups - with skilled emphasis on creation, management, business development, marketing, and sales. She has mentored and invested in several start-ups and shares her insights and experiences on several platforms to guide new age entrepreneurs in their vision and growth.

Aeronero's Impact to Date:

270+ Solutions Delivered : Aeronero has successfully deployed over 200 innovative water solutions, transforming access to clean water in diverse communities and environments.

4 Million Lives Impacted : Their solutions have directly improved the lives of 4 million people, providing safe and reliable access to water and enhancing health and wellbeing across communities.

12 Million Liters of Water Generated : Through their technology, they have produced 12 million liters of fresh, potable water, offering a sustainable water source in areas with limited access to traditional supplies.

50 Million Liters of Water Saved: Their initiatives have helped conserve 50 million liters of water, contributing to global water preservation efforts and promoting more efficient water usage.

Recently Durga won the "Best Innovator" award at the HIEx platform at the World Health Assembly held in Geneva on May 29th, 2024, in addition to winning a woman leadership award in Delhi in 2024 from Ms Kiran Bedi. Aeronero's inclusion in the 2024 MB100 global awards list by Meaningful Business highlights their vision for water security and their dedication to reducing inequality. This prestigious recognition provides access to a valuable network, investment prospects, capacity-building resources, and pro-bono services from partners like EY Global, Hogan Lovells, Babson College, Green Frontier Capital, Kenya Climate Ventures, and Innovision. Being acknowledged by the Meaningful Business community validates Aeronero's mission to change the world, one clean sip at a time. Durga has also partnered with Mauro Pantaleo of BioVitae, their exclusive technology partner for LED-based sterilization. This advanced technology, integrated into Aeronero's latest machines, ensures superior hygiene standards. BioVitae's innovative LED lighting technology targets and neutralizes harmful microorganisms, creating safer, healthier environments by leveraging specific light frequencies to eliminate viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Overall, Durga and Aeronero's commitment remains steadfast to their vision of "Water for all, always."

Durga is honored to be part of the Vital Voices Global Fellowship program as a VV Venture Fellow, a transformative platform dedicated to empowering and supporting women social entrepreneurs. Durga believes that the VV Venture program is not just a mentor; it's a lifelong partner, supporting participants not only during the program but throughout their journey of making meaningful, sustainable impact. Her aspiration is to harness Vital Voices' support to enhance the outreach and effectiveness of her for-profit social enterprise, reaching communities in need and deepening their social impact. She views Vital Voices' extensive reach and expertise as having the potential to amplify solutions worldwide, including in regions like Africa and areas affected by disasters where water security is critical. Through her participation in VV Venture, she aims to advance not only her enterprise's mission but also contribute to global efforts in livelihoods and women's empowerment.

Translating her learnings from VV Venture into actionable impact, she has designed a program called Windependence. This initiative empowers women-historically the stewards of water across all social and economic backgrounds - by enabling them to produce and distribute alkaline, healthful water. By creating a source of income and fostering independence, Windependence supports water security, enabling women to nourish both their families and their communities. Through this initiative, they aim to build a resilient, self-sustaining network that transforms water into a tool for both economic and social empowerment.

