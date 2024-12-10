WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Including no sugar in the diet might not be as healthy as one thinks, according to a study published in Frontiers in Public Health, which explored the impact of added sugar consumption on cardiovascular health.The study analyzed data from the Swedish Mammography Cohort and the Cohort of Swedish Men, including data of about 70,000 participants, between 1997 and 2009.Their cardiovascular events, such as stroke, heart attack, heart failure, aortic stenosis, atrial fibrillation, and abdominal aortic aneurysm were monitored with the help of the national health registers through 2019.The researchers noted how much added sugar was consumed by participants, and divided it into three categories - sugary beverages, sweets like pastries and ice creams, and toppings like honey or table sugar.At the end of the study, they observed that compared to the group with lowest intake, the group with an over 5 to 7.5 percent energy intake from added sugar group had a lower risk for cardiovascular risks.Surprisingly, increased sweet treat intake reduced the heart risk. Whereas, participants who consumed the lowest level of treats per week actually had the highest risk.'The research revealed that different sources of added sugar have varying impacts on cardiovascular diseases,' noted study author Suzzane Janzi, a research student in nutrition epidemiology at Lund University.'For instance, sweetened beverages were associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, while treats like pastries and sweets were linked to a lower risk. Additionally, the study found non-linear associations between added sugar intake and several cardiovascular diseases, indicating that moderate intake might be less harmful than very low or very high intakes.'The study suggested that instead of completely cutting out sugar to prevent cardiovascular diseases, people should reduce its intake.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX