Wesco International Supports Eco-Friendly Homebuilding in Mexico

A blueprint for a better future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Wesco International

Originally published on Habitat for Humanity 2024 Annual Report

Giving back to our communities is an essential part of who we are. That commitment is the inspiration behind Wesco Cares. This corporate philanthropic program allows Wesco to make a positive and lasting impact within the communities where our employees work and reside.

Habitat for Humanity and Wesco International are partnering to build sustainable homes in Monte Sión, a mountain community in the municipality of San Cristóbal de las Casas in Chiapas, Mexico.

Monte Sión was founded by Indigenous families displaced by conflict. The residents have been heavily involved with Habitat and have named the building project Lekil Na', which means "sustainable housing" in their native Tzotzil.

When Wesco International learned about the Lekil Na' development, they were eager to support the project, donating more than US$111,000. The global supply chain solutions provider has five branches in Mexico and has previously supported Habitat Mexico's housing affordability efforts.

"We're committed to making a difference environmentally and socially in the global communities we serve. We are proud to partner with Habitat and families in Monte Sión to build sustainable and healthy homes."



Christine Wolf, Wesco International's executive vice president and chief human resources officer

Lekil Na' homes will have biodigesters for wastewater treatment, solar water heaters, and energy-saving wood stoves designed to maximize heat while minimizing the use of firewood. The houses will be built with cement blocks enhanced with RESIN8TM, a material made from plastic waste that will reduce the homes' environmental impact and improve thermal efficiency.

Habitat Mexico worked collaboratively with families and community leaders to design energy-efficient homes for the Lekil Na' project that incorporated local needs and customs. Through the process, community members shared that kitchen and bathroom areas were most often constructed separately from the main house.

The resultant responsive design of the homes features a bathroom that is only accessible from the back patio in accordance with local practices. The patio acts as flexible space, and the homes also include a front porch for welcoming guests. The kitchen area is designed to easily close off from all other living spaces, including two bedrooms and a dining and living area, to avoid smoke inhalation.

Together, Habitat and Wesco International are focused on working with communities like Monte Sión around the globe to build sustainable homes that help families, and our planet, thrive.

To learn more, view the 2024 Habitat for Humanity Annual Report on habitat.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on accesswire.com