Wesco International: Wesco Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, issued its annual sustainability report today. The report outlines Wesco's key initiatives for advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals set in the 2021 report that include reducing scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30%, reducing landfill waste intensity by 15%, achieving a 15% reduction in total recordable incident rate (TRIR) and providing 425,000 hours of safety training and development to employees - all by 2030.

"Sustainability is a journey. This year we continued to improve our capabilities and are confident we will make continued progress in the future," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO.

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

