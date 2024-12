DJ LIGHTON announces the end of the stabilization period, the full exercice of the over-allotment option and the implementation of a liquidity contract.

LIGHTON LIGHTON announces the end of the stabilization period, the full exercice of the over-allotment option and the implementation of a liquidity contract. 10-Dec-2024 / 20:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 10 December 2024 LIGHTON announces the end of the stabilization period, the FULL exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and the implementation of a liquidity contract -- Full exercise of the Over-allotment Option with the final amount of the Offer increased to EUR13.5 million -- Signing & implementation of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for companies[1], announces the end of the stabilization period and the full exercise by Portzamparc of the Over-allotment Option in the context of its IPO on the Euronext Growth® Paris market (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). This transaction results in the issuance of 156,000 additional new ordinary shares at the Offer Price of EUR10.35, representing a total amount of EUR1.6 million, increasing the size of the Offer to EUR13.5 million after the settlement-delivery of the additional new ordinary shares expected on 13 December 2024. As a result, the total number of shares offered in the initial public offering amounts to 1,306,000 shares and the free float now represents approximately 21.2% of LightOn's share capital. End of the stabilization period LightOn has been notified by Portzamparc, acting as stabilization agent in connection with the first admission to trading on Euronext Growth® Paris of LightOn's ordinary shares, that Portzamparc has carried out stabilization operations (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) of the following securities: Issuer: LightOn Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.01 (ISIN: FR0013230950) Offering size: 1,150,000 ordinary shares (excluding the Over-allotment Option) Offer price: EUR 10.35 per share Market: Euronext Growth Paris Stabilization Agent: Portzamparc

The stabilization period, which started on 26 November 2024, ended on 10 December 2024. Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, LightOn, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilization activities carried out by Portzamparc as stabilization agent between 26 November and 10 December 2024 (included):

Execution Intermediary Buy / Number of Average transaction Lowest / highest Aggregate amount Market date Sell shares price (in EUR) price (in EUR) (in EUR) 26/11/2024 Portzamparc Buy 3,937 10.35 10.35 / 10.35 40,747.95 Euronext Growth 27/11/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 28/11/2024 Portzamparc Sell 3,937 20.82 20.6 / 21.06 81,986.45 Euronext Growth 29/11/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 02/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 03/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 04/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 05/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 06/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 09/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 10/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth

The detailed list of operations is available on the LightOn website (https://investir.lighton.ai).

This press release is also issued on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Breakdown of share capital and voting rights

Following the initial public offering and the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option, the share capital and the voting rights of LightOn are distributed as follows (on a non-diluted basis):

Shareholders Shares % of share capital Voting rights* % of voting rights Igor Carron 1,065,600 17.3% 2,131,200 19.6% Laurent Daudet 1,008,000 16.4% 2,016,000 18.6% Florent Krzakala 403,200 6.5% 806,400 7.4% Sylvain Gigan 403,200 6.5% 806,400 7.4% Sub-total founders 2,880,000 46.7% 5,760,000 53.0% Investors 1,960,033 31.8% 3,764,066 34.6% Former employees 16,933 0.3% 33,866 0.3% Other[2] 289,855 4.7% 289,855 2.7% Public 1,016,145 16.5% 1,016,145 9.4% Total 6,162,966 100.0% 10,863,932 100.0%

* After considering the attribution of double voting rights as from the listing of the Shares on Euronext Growth (retroactively taking into account the registration of the Shares in the name of the same shareholder for two years prior to the Listing) and the loss of double voting rights of Otium Venture attached to shares lent under the over-allotment option (stabilization) and without taking into account the possible exercise of BSPCEs and BSAs.

Liquidity contract

LightOn also announces that it has entrusted Portzamparc with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013230950) on the Euronext Growth® Paris market, in accordance with the legal framework in force, and in particular with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's (AMF) decision n° 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It complies with the AMAFI Charter of Ethics. This liquidity contract is concluded for a period of one year, automatically renewable, taking effect as of 11 December 2024. A sum of EUR200,000 in cash has been allocated to the liquidity account.

Execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended:

-- under the conditions referred to in Article 5 of the AMF decision n° 2021-01 of 22 June 2021;

-- if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by LightOn's Shareholders' Meeting; and

-- at any time upon LightOn request, under its responsibility.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by LightOn and at any time by Portzamparc subject to a one-month notice.

About LightOn

Founded in 2016, LightOn has established itself as a leading European player in generative artificial intelligence technologies for companies. LightOn markets Paradigm, a turnkey generative AI software platform that enables advanced interaction with company data via personalisation, RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) and intelligent agent functionalities, optimising business productivity. LightOn's customers already include major accounts such as Région Ile-de-France, Safran, Groupama, Direction Générale des Finances Publiques, CNES and Verlingue. Since 2024, LightOn has also formed strategic partnerships with Orange Business and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to increase the volume of sales of its solutions via indirect channels.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker code: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for the PEA and PEA PME schemes, and is certified as an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance.

For more information: https://www.lighton.ai

