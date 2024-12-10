Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Frankfurt
10.12.24
15:43 Uhr
13,600 Euro
-0,350
-2,51 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.12.2024 21:01 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LIGHTON announces the end of the stabilization period, the full exercice of the over-allotment option and the implementation of a liquidity contract.

Finanznachrichten News

DJ LIGHTON announces the end of the stabilization period, the full exercice of the over-allotment option and the implementation of a liquidity contract. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON announces the end of the stabilization period, the full exercice of the over-allotment option and the 
implementation of a liquidity contract. 
10-Dec-2024 / 20:28 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Promotional communication 
Do not distribute directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan 
 
 
Press release 
Paris, 10 December 2024 
 
 
LIGHTON announces the end of the stabilization period, the FULL exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and the 
implementation of a liquidity contract 
 
   -- Full exercise of the Over-allotment Option with the final amount of the Offer increased to EUR13.5 million 
 
   -- Signing & implementation of a liquidity contract with Portzamparc (BNP Paribas Group) 
 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for companies[1], announces the end of the stabilization period and 
the full exercise by Portzamparc of the Over-allotment Option in the context of its IPO on the Euronext Growth® Paris 
market (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). 
This transaction results in the issuance of 156,000 additional new ordinary shares at the Offer Price of EUR10.35, 
representing a total amount of EUR1.6 million, increasing the size of the Offer to EUR13.5 million after the 
settlement-delivery of the additional new ordinary shares expected on 13 December 2024. 
As a result, the total number of shares offered in the initial public offering amounts to 1,306,000 shares and the free 
float now represents approximately 21.2% of LightOn's share capital. 
 
 
 
End of the stabilization period 
LightOn has been notified by Portzamparc, acting as stabilization agent in connection with the first admission to 
trading on Euronext Growth® Paris of LightOn's ordinary shares, that Portzamparc has carried out stabilization 
operations (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) of the 
following securities: 
Issuer:       LightOn 
Securities:     Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.01 (ISIN: FR0013230950) 
Offering size:    1,150,000 ordinary shares (excluding the Over-allotment Option) 
Offer price:     EUR 10.35 per share 
Market:       Euronext Growth Paris 
Stabilization Agent: Portzamparc

The stabilization period, which started on 26 November 2024, ended on 10 December 2024. Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, LightOn, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilization activities carried out by Portzamparc as stabilization agent between 26 November and 10 December 2024 (included): 

Execution   Intermediary Buy /  Number of  Average transaction   Lowest / highest   Aggregate amount Market 
date            Sell  shares   price (in EUR)      price (in EUR)     (in EUR) 
26/11/2024  Portzamparc Buy   3,937    10.35          10.35 / 10.35    40,747.95    Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
27/11/2024  Portzamparc Buy   0      0.00          0          0.00       Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
28/11/2024  Portzamparc Sell  3,937    20.82          20.6 / 21.06     81,986.45    Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
29/11/2024  Portzamparc Buy   0      0.00          0          0.00       Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
02/12/2024  Portzamparc Buy   0      0.00          0          0.00       Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
03/12/2024  Portzamparc Buy   0      0.00          0          0.00       Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
04/12/2024  Portzamparc Buy   0      0.00          0          0.00       Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
05/12/2024  Portzamparc Buy   0      0.00          0          0.00       Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
06/12/2024  Portzamparc Buy   0      0.00          0          0.00       Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
09/12/2024  Portzamparc Buy   0      0.00          0          0.00       Euronext 
                                                       Growth 
10/12/2024  Portzamparc Buy   0      0.00          0          0.00       Euronext 
                                                       Growth

The detailed list of operations is available on the LightOn website (https://investir.lighton.ai).

This press release is also issued on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Breakdown of share capital and voting rights

Following the initial public offering and the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option, the share capital and the voting rights of LightOn are distributed as follows (on a non-diluted basis): 

Shareholders    Shares  % of share capital Voting rights* % of voting rights 
Igor Carron    1,065,600 17.3%       2,131,200   19.6% 
Laurent Daudet   1,008,000 16.4%       2,016,000   18.6% 
Florent Krzakala  403,200  6.5%        806,400    7.4% 
Sylvain Gigan   403,200  6.5%        806,400    7.4% 
Sub-total founders 2,880,000 46.7%       5,760,000   53.0% 
Investors     1,960,033 31.8%       3,764,066   34.6% 
Former employees  16,933  0.3%        33,866     0.3% 
Other[2]      289,855  4.7%        289,855    2.7% 
Public       1,016,145 16.5%       1,016,145   9.4% 
Total       6,162,966 100.0%       10,863,932   100.0%

* After considering the attribution of double voting rights as from the listing of the Shares on Euronext Growth (retroactively taking into account the registration of the Shares in the name of the same shareholder for two years prior to the Listing) and the loss of double voting rights of Otium Venture attached to shares lent under the over-allotment option (stabilization) and without taking into account the possible exercise of BSPCEs and BSAs.

Liquidity contract

LightOn also announces that it has entrusted Portzamparc with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013230950) on the Euronext Growth® Paris market, in accordance with the legal framework in force, and in particular with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's (AMF) decision n° 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It complies with the AMAFI Charter of Ethics. This liquidity contract is concluded for a period of one year, automatically renewable, taking effect as of 11 December 2024. A sum of EUR200,000 in cash has been allocated to the liquidity account.

Execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended:

-- under the conditions referred to in Article 5 of the AMF decision n° 2021-01 of 22 June 2021;

-- if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by LightOn's Shareholders' Meeting; and

-- at any time upon LightOn request, under its responsibility.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by LightOn and at any time by Portzamparc subject to a one-month notice.

About LightOn

Founded in 2016, LightOn has established itself as a leading European player in generative artificial intelligence technologies for companies. LightOn markets Paradigm, a turnkey generative AI software platform that enables advanced interaction with company data via personalisation, RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) and intelligent agent functionalities, optimising business productivity. LightOn's customers already include major accounts such as Région Ile-de-France, Safran, Groupama, Direction Générale des Finances Publiques, CNES and Verlingue. Since 2024, LightOn has also formed strategic partnerships with Orange Business and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to increase the volume of sales of its solutions via indirect channels.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker code: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for the PEA and PEA PME schemes, and is certified as an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance.

For more information: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

LIGHTON 
 
invest@lighton.ai 
SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN          SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Investor relations         Financial press relations 
Alexandre COMMEROT/ Benjamin LEHARI Jennifer JULLIA 
+33 (0) 1 89 62 32 81        +33 (0)6 47 97 54 87 
lighton@seitosei-actifin.com    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 14:29 ET (19:29 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.