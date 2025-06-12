Anzeige
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950
Tradegate
12.06.25
15,770 Euro
-2,41 % -0,390
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,29016,14018:45
15,81016,06018:45
Dow Jones News
12.06.2025 18:21 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 31 may 2025.

DJ LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 31 may 2025. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as of 31 may 2025. 
12-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, 12 June 2025 
 
  
 
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER 
 
OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES IN THE SHARE CAPITAL 
 
AS OF 31 MAY 2025 
 
  
 
In accordance with articles L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code ("Code de commerce") and 223-16 of the General 
Regulations of the French Financial markets authority ("Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers"). 
 
  
 
         Total number     Total number 
Date 
       of shares      of voting rights 
 
31/05/2025    6,432,372      10,851,561

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                       Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                       Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                       lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                       SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Media Relation                Financial Media Relations 
 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49    Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20      jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Nb_of_shares_31.05.2025 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   LIGHTON 
       2 rue de la Bourse 
       75002 Paris 
       France 
E-mail:    contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:   www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:     FR0013230950 
Euronext   ALTAI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2154452 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2154452 12-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2154452&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
