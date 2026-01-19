Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950
LIGHTON: LightOn opens a new field for AI with LightOnOCR-2: Document Intelligence

LIGHTON: LightOn opens a new field for AI with LightOnOCR-2: Document Intelligence 
19-Jan-2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LightOn opens a new field for AI with LightOnOCR-2: Document Intelligence 
Paris, January 19, 2026 
 
LightOn integrates into Paradigm a technology that beats the world state of the art: LightOnOCR-2, capable of 
uncovering and structuring the information buried in all enterprise documents, including the most complex. This is the 
first of three phases "Bleu, Blanc, Rouge" that widen the gap between Paradigm and the rest of the market. 
 
Until now, the most critical enterprise documents such as sensitive contracts, technical files, regulatory archives 
have remained largely inaccessible to AI. Too complex, too sensitive, too voluminous. LightOn now makes it possible to 
exploit them, wherever they already reside. 
 
With one billion parameters, LightOnOCR-2 outperforms every competing model on the OlmOCR benchmark, including those 
nine times its size. World's best model for document intelligence, LightOnOCR-2 is compact enough to be deployed 
on-premise, where the documents are. Its end-to-end architecture replaces traditional OCR pipelines and enables 
scaling. 

The next phases will focus on large-scale document search (Blanc), then comprehension models (Rouge). Once combined, 
these technologies will enable organizations to deploy state-of-the-art documentary AI, integrated into their systems 
and fully sovereign, to make decisions grounded in all of their information. 
 
"With LightOnOCR-2, we are reaching a key milestone in deploying sovereign documentary AI. Many European companies have 
a vast information heritage that often remains untapped due to the lack of a solution adapted to complex or sensitive 
data," added Igor Carron. "Our ambition is simple: enable them to fully leverage this wealth on their own 
infrastructure, without compromising between performance and sovereignty. LightOnOCR-2 is only the first building block 
of a broader effort to build the documentary AI infrastructure of tomorrow, meeting Europe's highest requirements." 
 
Learn more: discover the full technical article (method, benchmark, models and resources): Technical Blog. 
 
About LightOn 
 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI 
platform designed to help organizations connect cutting-edge AI to sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated 
architecture built for large-scale production, robust, resource-efficient and secure, enabling industrial deployment in 
regulated environments. LightOn's solutions address, in particular, the finance, industry, healthcare, defense and 
public sectors. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for the 
French PEA and PEA PME schemes and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
Learn more: www.lighton.ai 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PR LightOnOCR-2 DEF 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2262416 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2262416 19-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2026 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
