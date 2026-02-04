Anzeige
LIGHTON: FY 2025 Revenue up by 54%.

DJ LIGHTON: FY 2025 Revenue up by 54%. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: FY 2025 Revenue up by 54%. 
04-Feb-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release - Financial information 
 
Paris, 4 February 2026 

FY 2025 Revenue up by 54% 

LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses and the public sector, today 
publishes its revenue for the year ended 31 December 2025. 

Sustained commercial interest in a context of supply constraints 
 
Since the beginning of the year 2025, companies and public sector organizations are showing a growing interest in 
professional, secure and data privacy-protecting generative AI solutions. Their objective is twofold: (i) to have an 
efficient solution to use the company's knowledge (available in documents but also in exchanged messages) and (ii) 
replace the unsupervised and daily use of consumer AI tools used by their employees. 
 
In 2025, reference clients such as Europrop International[1], LBP AM[2], Sodern[3], Cyllene[4] and Afnic[5] thus chose 
the Paradigm solution and a partnership was signed with Bearing Point[6] to meet the sensitive and specific needs of 
the public sector. 
 
The year 2025 was also impacted by strong tensions in the high-end graphics card (GPUs) market, generating supply 
constraints and affecting the entire artificial intelligence market. Organizations wishing to acquire their own 
equipment and sovereign infrastructures, being LightOn's core clients, have been particularly affected by these 
difficulties, leading to delays in the implementation of certain projects. 
 
In order to limit the impact of these constraints, LightOn has developed alternative solutions using more accessible 
hardware configurations[7]. In addition, the Company has launched a hybrid offer with simplified implementation 
allowing customers to keep all their data internally, while benefiting from computing power on graphics cards (without 
data storage) operated by LightOn on a sovereign and secure cloud. LightOn thus announced a strategic partnership with 
Oreus[8], providing access to latest generation GPU infrastructure at its datacenter in Eybens (Isère), guaranteeing 
hosting in France. 

Revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR[9]) at 31 December 2025 
 
In 2025, revenue amounted to EUR1.7 million, up by 54% compared to 2024; it is mainly achieved in France. 
 
The sales of the Paradigm license, marketed since 2024, were almost multiplied by 3, thanks to new contracts signed in 
2025 and to those signed last year fully contributing to the 2025 revenue. 
 
Sales of Forge-type services decreased in 2025, in line with the transition strategy towards a Saas model. 

Revenue                 2025     2024 
Non audited, in thousands of EUR 
 
 
Paradigm                1 611    646 
 
Licences                1 495    538 
 
Services                116     108 
 
Forge                  127     455 
 
Licences                0      0 
 
Services                127     455 
 
Other                  2      28 
 
Total                  1 740    1 129

During 2025, LightOn's commercial dynamism and growing interest in its Paradigm platform and its Enterprise Search & Reason solution allowed for a growth of the commercial pipeline.

However, the delays encountered by some clients awaiting equipment, combined with Paradigm licence sales cycles spread over several months, as part of calls for tenders or pilot phases, have led to contract signing lags. In this context, the ARR increased more moderately than anticipated, reaching EUR1.9 million at the end of December 2025.

Outlook for the year 2026

After a year impacted by supply constraints weighing on the deployment pace, LightOn anticipates a gradual improvement in access to hardware and thus an acceleration of generative AI adoption in Europe in 2026.

In order to support the growing demand while differentiating itself from its competitors, LightOn offers an expanded offer covering all types of infrastructure and integrating exceptional features such as LightOnOCR-2[10] which allows to extract and structure data from large and complex documents with a level of performance unmatched on the market.

With an expanded offer, an ecosystem of leading partners and new geographic and strategic relays, particularly in the Middle East where Paradigm can now be implemented using data and documents corpora in Arabic, LightOn is recording a sustained flow of business opportunities, allowing it to anticipate a growing level of activity over the coming quarters and a transition to profitability at the end of 2026[11].

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                      Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Media Relation               Financial Media Relations 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Press release dated 6 January 2025

[2] Press release dated 16 April 2025

[3] Press release dated 19 June 2025

[4] Press release dated 16 September 2025

[5] Press release dated 30 September 2025

[6] Press release dated 29 April 2025

[7] Press release dated 25 November 2025

[8] Press release dated 17 November 2025

[9] Annual Recurring Revenue: Revenue projected on an annual basis for contracts existing at period-end

[10]Press release dated 19 January 2026

[11] Press release dated 15 December 2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Revenue_12.2025 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID:   2271544 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2271544 04-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2271544&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2026 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
