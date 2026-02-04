DJ LIGHTON: FY 2025 Revenue up by 54%.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: FY 2025 Revenue up by 54%. 04-Feb-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release - Financial information Paris, 4 February 2026 FY 2025 Revenue up by 54% LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses and the public sector, today publishes its revenue for the year ended 31 December 2025. Sustained commercial interest in a context of supply constraints Since the beginning of the year 2025, companies and public sector organizations are showing a growing interest in professional, secure and data privacy-protecting generative AI solutions. Their objective is twofold: (i) to have an efficient solution to use the company's knowledge (available in documents but also in exchanged messages) and (ii) replace the unsupervised and daily use of consumer AI tools used by their employees. In 2025, reference clients such as Europrop International[1], LBP AM[2], Sodern[3], Cyllene[4] and Afnic[5] thus chose the Paradigm solution and a partnership was signed with Bearing Point[6] to meet the sensitive and specific needs of the public sector. The year 2025 was also impacted by strong tensions in the high-end graphics card (GPUs) market, generating supply constraints and affecting the entire artificial intelligence market. Organizations wishing to acquire their own equipment and sovereign infrastructures, being LightOn's core clients, have been particularly affected by these difficulties, leading to delays in the implementation of certain projects. In order to limit the impact of these constraints, LightOn has developed alternative solutions using more accessible hardware configurations[7]. In addition, the Company has launched a hybrid offer with simplified implementation allowing customers to keep all their data internally, while benefiting from computing power on graphics cards (without data storage) operated by LightOn on a sovereign and secure cloud. LightOn thus announced a strategic partnership with Oreus[8], providing access to latest generation GPU infrastructure at its datacenter in Eybens (Isère), guaranteeing hosting in France. Revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR[9]) at 31 December 2025 In 2025, revenue amounted to EUR1.7 million, up by 54% compared to 2024; it is mainly achieved in France. The sales of the Paradigm license, marketed since 2024, were almost multiplied by 3, thanks to new contracts signed in 2025 and to those signed last year fully contributing to the 2025 revenue. Sales of Forge-type services decreased in 2025, in line with the transition strategy towards a Saas model. Revenue 2025 2024 Non audited, in thousands of EUR Paradigm 1 611 646 Licences 1 495 538 Services 116 108 Forge 127 455 Licences 0 0 Services 127 455 Other 2 28 Total 1 740 1 129

During 2025, LightOn's commercial dynamism and growing interest in its Paradigm platform and its Enterprise Search & Reason solution allowed for a growth of the commercial pipeline.

However, the delays encountered by some clients awaiting equipment, combined with Paradigm licence sales cycles spread over several months, as part of calls for tenders or pilot phases, have led to contract signing lags. In this context, the ARR increased more moderately than anticipated, reaching EUR1.9 million at the end of December 2025.

Outlook for the year 2026

After a year impacted by supply constraints weighing on the deployment pace, LightOn anticipates a gradual improvement in access to hardware and thus an acceleration of generative AI adoption in Europe in 2026.

In order to support the growing demand while differentiating itself from its competitors, LightOn offers an expanded offer covering all types of infrastructure and integrating exceptional features such as LightOnOCR-2[10] which allows to extract and structure data from large and complex documents with a level of performance unmatched on the market.

With an expanded offer, an ecosystem of leading partners and new geographic and strategic relays, particularly in the Middle East where Paradigm can now be implemented using data and documents corpora in Arabic, LightOn is recording a sustained flow of business opportunities, allowing it to anticipate a growing level of activity over the coming quarters and a transition to profitability at the end of 2026[11].

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

