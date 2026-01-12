Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?


WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950
12.01.26
12.01.26 | 17:45
5,600 Euro
-5,25 % -0,310
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.01.2026 18:15 Uhr
LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract.

DJ LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract. 
12-Jan-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, 12 January 2026 

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT 

Under the liquidity contract for the shares of LIGHTON entrusted to PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means 
as of the trading date of 31 December 2025: 
 
 -- 12,765 LightOn shares 
 -- EUR49,167.75 
  
 
It is recalled that as at 30 June 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: 
 
 -- 11,407 LightOn shares 
 -- EUR53,325.77 
  
 
It is also recalled that at the effective date of the contract on 11 December 2024, the following resources were 
included in the liquidity account: 
 
 -- EUR200,000.00 
  
 
During the 2nd half of 2025, total trades were: 
 
                   Amount       Number 
        Number of shares 
               in EUR        of transactions 
 
Buy      26,442         200,359.32     466 
 
Sell     25,084         196,201.30     405

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                      Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Media Relation               Financial Media Relations 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Liquidity_Contract_H2_2025 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2258758 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2258758 12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258758&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
