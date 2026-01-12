DJ LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: Half-year report on the liquidity contract. 12-Jan-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 12 January 2026 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT Under the liquidity contract for the shares of LIGHTON entrusted to PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of 31 December 2025: -- 12,765 LightOn shares -- EUR49,167.75 It is recalled that as at 30 June 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: -- 11,407 LightOn shares -- EUR53,325.77 It is also recalled that at the effective date of the contract on 11 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: -- EUR200,000.00 During the 2nd half of 2025, total trades were: Amount Number Number of shares in EUR of transactions Buy 26,442 200,359.32 466 Sell 25,084 196,201.30 405

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

Contacts

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Investor Relations LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Media Relation Financial Media Relations Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Liquidity_Contract_H2_2025

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: ALTAI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 2258758 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2258758 12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

