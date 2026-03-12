DJ LightOn Enhances Its Paradigm Platform with Real-Time Web Access Through a Strategic Partnership with Linkup.

Paris, March 12, 2026 - LightOn, a leading French provider of secure AI for sensitive data, announces a strategic partnership with French startup Linkup, which specializes in web search designed for AI applications. As part of this agreement, LightOn is integrating Linkup's technology into its generative AI platform, Paradigm, complementing its advanced internal document analysis capabilities with structured and reliable access to online information, while relying on a fully controlled end-to-end European technology stack. Context at the Core of AI Agent Performance While the market remains largely focused on language models, the real performance of AI systems depends above all on the quality and depth of the context they can leverage. LightOn is recognized for its expertise in the secure use of companies' internal data. Linkup, for its part, provides the complementary building block: web access specifically designed for AI agents, offering: -- access to qualified and up-to-date online sources. -- structured results that can be readily used by automated systems. -- speed compatible with real-time use cases. By combining internal data with external information, Paradigm can now cover the full range of context required for advanced enterprise use cases, without relying exclusively on non-European search infrastructures. Toward More Reliable and Better-Informed AI Agents Thanks to this integration, Paradigm users will be able to design agents capable of: -- querying secure internal document repositories, -- enriching their analyses with real-time web data, -- operating in environments with high requirements for reliability and traceability, within a framework compliant with European standards for data protection and the security of sensitive information. Native Integration Linkup's web search is natively embedded into Paradigm and can be activated via a dedicated API key. Private data and the open web, in a single pipeline. « This partnership reflects our determination to build strategic technology building blocks in Europe, in order to provide organizations with a credible and sovereign solution for sensitive AI use cases » said Igor Carron, CEO and co-founder de LightOn. «Being selected by LightOn, recognized for its expertise in the analysis of sensitive data, is strong validation of our technology. It confirms that web search for AI applications requires a specialized infrastructure. We also share the same ambition: to provide an independent and high-performing technology solution for demanding AI applications» said Philippe Mizrahi, CEO and co-fondateur de Linkup. A French Technology Alliance Founded in Paris in 2024, Linkup develops a web search engine designed for AI applications. Its technology connects AI agents to qualified online sources through a structured API, replacing web scraping. The company raised USD10 million in early 2026. This partnership illustrates the complementarity of two French companies united by a shared conviction: the value of enterprise AI depends first and foremost on mastering information. About LightOn Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To learn more: www.lighton.ai About Linkup Founded in 2024, Linkup has developed the industry's leading web search API specifically architected for AI systems. The company's proprietary indexing technology serves thousands globally, delivering real-time, structured web data optimized for AI consumption. Linkup is building the critical infrastructure layer for the AI-native internet. 