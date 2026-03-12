Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
Defence-Aktie übernimmt Cashflow-starken Fertiger - und baut eigene Produktionsmacht auf
Dow Jones News
12.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LightOn Enhances Its Paradigm Platform with Real-Time Web Access Through a Strategic Partnership with Linkup.

DJ LightOn Enhances Its Paradigm Platform with Real-Time Web Access Through a Strategic Partnership with Linkup. 

LIGHTON 
LightOn Enhances Its Paradigm Platform with Real-Time Web Access Through a Strategic Partnership with Linkup. 
12-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

LightOn Enhances Its Paradigm Platform with Real-Time Web Access Through a Strategic Partnership with Linkup 

Paris, March 12, 2026 - LightOn, a leading French provider of secure AI for sensitive data, announces a strategic 
partnership with French startup Linkup, which specializes in web search designed for AI applications. 
 
As part of this agreement, LightOn is integrating Linkup's technology into its generative AI platform, Paradigm, 
complementing its advanced internal document analysis capabilities with structured and reliable access to online 
information, while relying on a fully controlled end-to-end European technology stack. 

Context at the Core of AI Agent Performance 
 
While the market remains largely focused on language models, the real performance of AI systems depends above all on 
the quality and depth of the context they can leverage. 
 
LightOn is recognized for its expertise in the secure use of companies' internal data. Linkup, for its part, provides 
the complementary building block: web access specifically designed for AI agents, offering: 

 -- access to qualified and up-to-date online sources. 
 -- structured results that can be readily used by automated systems. 
 -- speed compatible with real-time use cases. 
  
 
By combining internal data with external information, Paradigm can now cover the full range of context required for 
advanced enterprise use cases, without relying exclusively on non-European search infrastructures. 

Toward More Reliable and Better-Informed AI Agents 
 
Thanks to this integration, Paradigm users will be able to design agents capable of: 
 
 -- querying secure internal document repositories, 
 -- enriching their analyses with real-time web data, 
 -- operating in environments with high requirements for reliability and traceability, within a framework compliant 
  with European standards for data protection and the security of sensitive information. 
  
 
Native Integration 
 
Linkup's web search is natively embedded into Paradigm and can be activated via a dedicated API key. Private data and 
the open web, in a single pipeline. 

« This partnership reflects our determination to build strategic technology building blocks in Europe, in order to 
provide organizations with a credible and sovereign solution for sensitive AI use cases » said Igor Carron, CEO and 
co-founder de LightOn. 

«Being selected by LightOn, recognized for its expertise in the analysis of sensitive data, is strong validation of our 
technology. It confirms that web search for AI applications requires a specialized infrastructure. We also share the 
same ambition: to provide an independent and high-performing technology solution for demanding AI applications» said 
Philippe Mizrahi, CEO and co-fondateur de Linkup. 
 
  
A French Technology Alliance 
 
Founded in Paris in 2024, Linkup develops a web search engine designed for AI applications. Its technology connects AI 
agents to qualified online sources through a structured API, replacing web scraping. The company raised USD10 million in 
early 2026. 

This partnership illustrates the complementarity of two French companies united by a shared conviction: the value of 
enterprise AI depends first and foremost on mastering information. 

About LightOn 
Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise 
AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an 
integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing 
organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for 
the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and 
PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
To learn more: www.lighton.ai 

About Linkup 
Founded in 2024, Linkup has developed the industry's leading web search API specifically architected for AI systems. 
The company's proprietary indexing technology serves thousands globally, delivering real-time, structured web data 
optimized for AI consumption. Linkup is building the critical infrastructure layer for the AI-native internet. Visit  
https://www.linkup.so/ 

Contact presse 
lighton@kalamari.agency 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: PR LightOn - Linkup - EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2289908 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2289908 12-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289908&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
