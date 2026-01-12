Anzeige
Montag, 12.01.2026
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
12.01.26 | 17:45
5,600 Euro
-5,25 % -0,310
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4805,81519:12
5,5655,66018:59
Dow Jones News
12.01.2026 18:15 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: 2026 financial calendar. 
12-Jan-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, 12 January 2026 

2026 financial calendar 

LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses and the public sector, today 
announced its financial communication calendar for the year 2026. 

All financial publications are made after the close of trading. 
 
 -- Fiscal year 2025 revenue: Wednesday 4 February 2026 
 -- Fiscal year 2025 results: Tuesday 31 March 2026 
 -- Half year 2026 revenue: Tuesday 28 July 2026 
 -- Half year 2026 results: Tuesday 29 September 2026 
  
 
About  LightOn 
 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a 
pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI 
while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, 
offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data 
for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public 
services. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and 
PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To learn more:  https:// 
www.lighton.ai   
 
Contacts 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                      Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Media Relation               Financial Media Relations 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_12.01.2026_EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2258766 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2258766 12-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258766&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
