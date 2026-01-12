DJ LIGHTON: 2026 financial calendar.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: 2026 financial calendar. 12-Jan-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 12 January 2026 2026 financial calendar LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses and the public sector, today announced its financial communication calendar for the year 2026. All financial publications are made after the close of trading. -- Fiscal year 2025 revenue: Wednesday 4 February 2026 -- Fiscal year 2025 results: Tuesday 31 March 2026 -- Half year 2026 revenue: Tuesday 28 July 2026 -- Half year 2026 results: Tuesday 29 September 2026 About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To learn more: https:// www.lighton.ai Contacts SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Investor Relations LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Media Relation Financial Media Relations Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

