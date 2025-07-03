DJ LIGHTON: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

LIGHTON LIGHTON: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT 03-Jul-2025 / 17:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 3 July 2025 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT Under the liquidity contract for the shares of LIGHTON entrusted to PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of 30 June 2025: -- 11,407 LightOn shares -- EUR53,325.77 It is recalled that as at 31 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: -- 9,929 LightOn shares -- EUR68,185.88 It is also recalled that at the effective date of the contract on 11 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: -- EUR200,000.00 During the 1st half of 2025, total trades were: Amount Number Number of shares in EUR of transactions Buy 49,391 897,235.57 799 Sell 47,913 882,177.16 752

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

Contacts

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Investor Relations LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Media Relation Financial Media Relations Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Liquidity_contract_H1_2025 v2

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: ALTAI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 2164818 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2164818 03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

