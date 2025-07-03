Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
02.07.25 | 12:45
10,120 Euro
-0,88 % -0,090
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,84010,35019:32
10,08010,16019:25
Dow Jones News
03.07.2025 18:21 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LIGHTON: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT 
03-Jul-2025 / 17:46 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, 3 July 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT 
 
  
 
  
 
Under the liquidity contract for the shares of LIGHTON entrusted to PORTZAMPARC - GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means 
as of the trading date of 30 June 2025: 
 
 -- 11,407 LightOn shares 
 -- EUR53,325.77 
  
 
It is recalled that as at 31 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account: 
 
 -- 9,929 LightOn shares 
 -- EUR68,185.88 
  
 
It is also recalled that at the effective date of the contract on 11 December 2024, the following resources were 
included in the liquidity account: 
 
 -- EUR200,000.00 
  
 
During the 1st half of 2025, total trades were: 
 
                   Amount       Number 
        Number of shares 
               in EUR        of transactions 
 
Buy      49,391         897,235.57     799 
 
Sell     47,913         882,177.16     752

About LightOn

Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts 

SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                       Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                       Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                       lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                       SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Media Relation                Financial Media Relations 
 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49    Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20      jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Liquidity_contract_H1_2025 v2 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   2164818 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2164818 03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
