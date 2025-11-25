Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
25.11.25 | 18:52
152,04 Euro
-4,21 % -6,68
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
151,86152,0018:53
151,94152,0218:53
Dow Jones News
25.11.2025 18:21 Uhr
262 Leser
LightOn Democratizes Private AI with Validation of Its Platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition. 
25-Nov-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
LightOn Democratizes Private AI with Validation of Its Platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition 
New compact configuration lowers entry barriers for SMEs, bringing Enterprise Search and Reasoning where operations 
happen. 

PARIS, Nov 25 2025 - LightOn today announced a strategic breakthrough in the deployment of Sovereign Enterprise Search 
and Reason: the successful validation of its Paradigm platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. 
With NVIDIA RTX PRO Server configurations starting at just two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, 
LightOn's validation marks a shift toward more accessible generative AI. By leveraging the advanced memory capabilities 
of the new NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, LightOn has optimized the infrastructure footprint required for Enterprise 
Search. This allows Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to deploy powerful, local inference capabilities on a compact 
scale, streamlining what was previously a complex data center requirement. 
"Validating Paradigm on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs is a turning point for making AI search and reasoning on 
business data accessible to small and medium enterprises," said Igor Carron, CEO and Co-Founder of LightOn. "Sovereign, 
on-site Generative AI is no longer reserved for large data centers. With the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell, we ensure 
that generative reasoning now runs where your data actually lives-delivering high-performance AI at the edge." 
Paradigm at the Edge: Paradigm enables organizations to perform advanced retrieval, multimodal understanding, and 
operational reasoning entirely on-site. This is crucial for environments where data cannot leave the facility or where 
deterministic latency is a strict requirement. 
Roadmap to Deployment: Building on this validation, LightOn is working directly with NVIDIA RTX PRO Server systems 
partners to deliver "t-shirt sized" (Small, Medium, Large) configurations. These pre-configured, ruggedized units bring 
Paradigm's full retrieval and reasoning capabilities directly to operational environments, from manufacturing floors 
and healthcare facilities to critical infrastructure and air-gapped sites. 
With Paradigm running on the RTX PRO Servers, LightOn delivers a validated, cost-effective path to Private AI, bringing 
reasoning, retrieval, and sovereignty right to the source of your data. 
 
About LightOn 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European Generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer 
in sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy AI at scale while ensuring data 
confidentiality. LightOn's technology provides essential strategic independence, delivering tailored solutions. This 
technological expertise is combined with the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial use, with 
applications across sectors such as finance, industry, healthcare, defense, and public services. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and 
PEA PME schemes and has been certified as an "Innovative Enterprise" by Bpifrance. For more information: www.lighton.ai 
/en 
 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: LightOn x NVIDIA PR - Adopt AI_ 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2235794 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2235794 25-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.