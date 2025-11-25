DJ LightOn Democratizes Private AI with Validation of Its Platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition.

LIGHTON LightOn Democratizes Private AI with Validation of Its Platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition. 25-Nov-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LightOn Democratizes Private AI with Validation of Its Platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition New compact configuration lowers entry barriers for SMEs, bringing Enterprise Search and Reasoning where operations happen. PARIS, Nov 25 2025 - LightOn today announced a strategic breakthrough in the deployment of Sovereign Enterprise Search and Reason: the successful validation of its Paradigm platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. With NVIDIA RTX PRO Server configurations starting at just two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, LightOn's validation marks a shift toward more accessible generative AI. By leveraging the advanced memory capabilities of the new NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, LightOn has optimized the infrastructure footprint required for Enterprise Search. This allows Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to deploy powerful, local inference capabilities on a compact scale, streamlining what was previously a complex data center requirement. "Validating Paradigm on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs is a turning point for making AI search and reasoning on business data accessible to small and medium enterprises," said Igor Carron, CEO and Co-Founder of LightOn. "Sovereign, on-site Generative AI is no longer reserved for large data centers. With the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell, we ensure that generative reasoning now runs where your data actually lives-delivering high-performance AI at the edge." Paradigm at the Edge: Paradigm enables organizations to perform advanced retrieval, multimodal understanding, and operational reasoning entirely on-site. This is crucial for environments where data cannot leave the facility or where deterministic latency is a strict requirement. Roadmap to Deployment: Building on this validation, LightOn is working directly with NVIDIA RTX PRO Server systems partners to deliver "t-shirt sized" (Small, Medium, Large) configurations. These pre-configured, ruggedized units bring Paradigm's full retrieval and reasoning capabilities directly to operational environments, from manufacturing floors and healthcare facilities to critical infrastructure and air-gapped sites. With Paradigm running on the RTX PRO Servers, LightOn delivers a validated, cost-effective path to Private AI, bringing reasoning, retrieval, and sovereignty right to the source of your data. About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European Generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer in sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy AI at scale while ensuring data confidentiality. LightOn's technology provides essential strategic independence, delivering tailored solutions. This technological expertise is combined with the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial use, with applications across sectors such as finance, industry, healthcare, defense, and public services. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA PME schemes and has been certified as an "Innovative Enterprise" by Bpifrance. For more information: www.lighton.ai /en =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: LightOn x NVIDIA PR - Adopt AI_ =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: ALTAI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2235794 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2235794 25-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235794&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)