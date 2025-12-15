Anzeige
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
15.12.25 | 18:02
5,790 Euro
-4,46 % -0,270
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6456,00019:23
5,5855,64519:17
Dow Jones News
15.12.2025 18:33 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON: Adjustment of ARR target for FY 2025

15-Dec-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Press release - Financial information 
 
Paris, 15 December 2025 

Adjustment of ARR[1] target for FY 2025 

LightOn (FR0013230950 - ALTAI), a leading European player in generative AI for businesses and the public sector, 
announces an adjustment to its ARR target for fiscal year 2025. This decision comes in a context of an exploding demand 
for high-end graphics cards (GPUs) that generates supply constraints impacting the entire artificial intelligence 
market; organizations wishing to acquire their own equipment and sovereign infrastructures, being LightOn's core 
clients, are particularly affected by these difficulties which delay the implementation of their projects. 
 
Facing these constraints, the LightOn teams have already developed alternative solutions using more accessible cards[2] 
. In addition, the company now offers a hybrid offer with simplified implementation: customers keep all their data on 
premise and use computing power on graphics cards (without data storage) operated by LightOn on a sovereign and secure 
cloud. LightOn has thus announced a strategic partnership with Oreus[3], which provides latest generation GPU 
infrastructure in its datacenter based in Eybens (Isère), guaranteeing hosting in France. 
 
Despite efforts to provide customers with their trusted infrastructure and the growing interest in Enterprise Search & 
Reason solution, delays experienced by customer projects due to lack of hardware lead to contract signing lags. The 
company will thus not be able to meet its ARR target for 2025 and now anticipates an ARR around EUR2 million for the 
financial year. These signature delays also mean that the transition to profitability is expected at the end of 2026, 
which will not allow for positive EBITDA and free cash flow in 2026, as the company anticipated it at the time of its 
IPO at the end of 2024. 
 
If the current constraints temporarily weigh on the deployment pace, LightOn anticipates a gradual improvement in 
access to hardware and thus an acceleration of generative AI adoption in Europe. With an expanded offer, an ecosystem 
of leading partners and new geographical relays, particularly in the Middle East, LightOn is today experiencing a 
growing interest resulting in a sustained flow of business opportunities, allowing it to anticipate a growing level of 
activity over the coming quarters. 

About  LightOn 
 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a 
pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI 
while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, 
offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data 
for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public 
services. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and 
PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
To learn more:  https://www.lighton.ai   

Contacts 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                      Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                      Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                      lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
 
                      SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
Media Relation               Financial Media Relations 
 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
Emeline RÉTHORÉ - + 33 6 30 61 51 67    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
lighton@kalamari.agency

[1] Annual Recurring Revenue - Revenue projected on an annual basis for contracts existing at period-end

[2] Press release dated 25 November 2025

[3] Press release dated 17 November 2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Adjustment of ARR target for FY 2025 

Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2246042 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
2246042 15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
