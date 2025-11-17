DJ LIGHTON: OREUS DISTRIBUTES LIGHTON'S AI ON ITS SOVEREIGN PLATFORM: A SECURE, TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR FRENCH COMPANIES AND INSTITUTIONS.

LIGHTON LIGHTON: OREUS DISTRIBUTES LIGHTON'S AI ON ITS SOVEREIGN PLATFORM: A SECURE, TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR FRENCH COMPANIES AND INSTITUTIONS. 17-Nov-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OREUS DISTRIBUTES LIGHTON'S AI ON ITS SOVEREIGN PLATFORM: A SECURE, TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR FRENCH COMPANIES AND INSTITUTIONS Marseille / Paris, November 17, 2025 Oreus, France's leading sovereign AI operator covering everything from infrastructure to intelligent agents, and LightOn, a leading European player in Generative AI, announce the signing of a multi-year partnership agreement. This collaboration enables Oreus to integrate and distribute a Generative AI offering powered by LightOn's technology, providing French companies and institutions with a sovereign, secure, and high-performance artificial intelligence solution. A French Response to Sovereignty and Security Challenges As part of this agreement, Oreus will provide LightOn with next-generation GPU infrastructures hosted in its Eybens (Isère) data center. This site ensures 100% French hosting, optimized latency, and a reduced carbon footprint. Oreus will distribute LightOn's Paradigm enterprise Generative AI platform under a white-label model. Paradigm is recognized for its GDPR compliance and its adaptability to complex business requirements. LightOn will use Oreus's sovereign GPU power for its research, development, and production activities, while also ensuring solution integration and customer support for enterprise users. This model allows organizations to benefit from a sovereign Generative AI solution while maintaining full control over their data and costs. A Partnership Rooted in Innovation and Sustainability This long-term partnership includes the possibility of extending collaboration to future generations of GPUs as they become available. Oreus clients will gain access to an integrated offering that combines local high-performance computing power with cutting-edge Generative AI technologies, all within a secure and environmentally responsible framework. Tangible Benefits for Companies and Institutions Together, Oreus and LightOn provide a high-performance Generative AI solution hosted in France and tailored to the digital transformation and cybersecurity challenges faced by companies and public institutions. This partnership offers a sovereign, secure, and compliant alternative to international cloud solutions that meets French and European regulatory requirements. Shared Values, a Common Ambition "This partnership marks a decisive milestone for French AI. By combining sovereign high-performance computing infrastructure with our intelligent agent distribution platform and LightOn's advanced technologies, we offer companies and institutions a turnkey solution that unites power, innovation, and local anchoring. It demonstrates that France can build an autonomous, competitive, and responsible AI ecosystem that serves the real economy and the public interest." Laurent Choukroun, President, Oréus.ai "This partnership gives Oreus users access to state-of-the-art Generative AI deployed close to their data. It guarantees the sovereignty needed to protect their know-how and corporate culture while allowing them to reclaim ownership of their interactions with AI, where every prompt and every document reflects their identity." Igor Carron, CEO, LightOn About Oreus.ai Founded in 2025 by a consortium of entrepreneurs, Oreus.ai is France's first sovereign artificial intelligence operator, covering the entire value chain: Operation and deployment of sovereign, high-performance, low-carbon, local computing infrastructures in partnership with key industry players Development of generative agents (Oreus Studio) tailored to enterprise and institutional needs Distribution of sovereign models and agents through an integrated AI store (Oréus Vox) Training and adoption programs (Oreus Campus) to accelerate AI adoption and structure a French talent ecosystem Based in Marseille, Oreus.ai is committed to relocating critical AI capabilities, training public and private stakeholders, and building an autonomous digital economy that supports innovation and regional development. www.oreus.ai / Press Contact: Guillaume +(33) 6 74 41 31 20 About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European Generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer in sovereign Generative AI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy AI at scale while ensuring data confidentiality. LightOn's technology guarantees strategic independence and delivers customized solutions with the capacity to process large volumes of data for industrial applications across finance, industry, healthcare, defense, and the public sector. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). 