Montag, 17.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
17.11.25 | 08:33
6,055 Euro
+1,09 % +0,065
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9506,00009:28
5,9506,00009:28
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 09:03 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIGHTON: OREUS DISTRIBUTES LIGHTON'S AI ON ITS SOVEREIGN PLATFORM: A SECURE, TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR FRENCH COMPANIES AND INSTITUTIONS.

DJ LIGHTON: OREUS DISTRIBUTES LIGHTON'S AI ON ITS SOVEREIGN PLATFORM: A SECURE, TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR FRENCH COMPANIES AND INSTITUTIONS. 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: OREUS DISTRIBUTES LIGHTON'S AI ON ITS SOVEREIGN PLATFORM: A SECURE, TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR FRENCH COMPANIES AND 
INSTITUTIONS. 
17-Nov-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

OREUS DISTRIBUTES LIGHTON'S AI ON ITS SOVEREIGN PLATFORM: 
 
A SECURE, TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR FRENCH COMPANIES AND INSTITUTIONS 
  
 
Marseille / Paris, November 17, 2025 
 
Oreus, France's leading sovereign AI operator covering everything from infrastructure to intelligent agents, and 
LightOn, a leading European player in Generative AI, announce the signing of a multi-year partnership agreement. 
 
This collaboration enables Oreus to integrate and distribute a Generative AI offering powered by LightOn's technology, 
providing French companies and institutions with a sovereign, secure, and high-performance artificial intelligence 
solution. 

A French Response to Sovereignty and Security Challenges 
As part of this agreement, Oreus will provide LightOn with next-generation GPU infrastructures hosted in its Eybens 
(Isère) data center. 
 
This site ensures 100% French hosting, optimized latency, and a reduced carbon footprint. 
 
Oreus will distribute LightOn's Paradigm enterprise Generative AI platform under a white-label model. Paradigm is 
recognized for its GDPR compliance and its adaptability to complex business requirements. 
 
LightOn will use Oreus's sovereign GPU power for its research, development, and production activities, while also 
ensuring solution integration and customer support for enterprise users. 
 
This model allows organizations to benefit from a sovereign Generative AI solution while 
 
maintaining full control over their data and costs. 

A Partnership Rooted in Innovation and Sustainability 
  
 
This long-term partnership includes the possibility of extending collaboration to future generations of GPUs as they 
become available. 
 
Oreus clients will gain access to an integrated offering that combines local high-performance computing power with 
cutting-edge Generative AI technologies, all within a secure and environmentally responsible framework. 

Tangible Benefits for Companies and Institutions 
Together, Oreus and LightOn provide a high-performance Generative AI solution hosted in France and tailored to the 
digital transformation and cybersecurity challenges faced by companies and public institutions. 
 
This partnership offers a sovereign, secure, and compliant alternative to international cloud solutions that meets 
French and European regulatory requirements. 
 
  
Shared Values, a Common Ambition 
"This partnership marks a decisive milestone for French AI. 
 
By combining sovereign high-performance computing infrastructure with our intelligent agent distribution platform and 
LightOn's advanced technologies, we offer companies and institutions a turnkey solution that unites power, innovation, 
and local anchoring. 
 
It demonstrates that France can build an autonomous, competitive, and responsible AI ecosystem that serves the real 
economy and the public interest." 
 
Laurent Choukroun, President, Oréus.ai 

"This partnership gives Oreus users access to state-of-the-art Generative AI deployed close to their data. It 
guarantees the sovereignty needed to protect their know-how and corporate culture while allowing them to reclaim 
ownership of their interactions with AI, where every prompt and every document reflects their identity." 
 
Igor Carron, CEO, LightOn 

About Oreus.ai 
Founded in 2025 by a consortium of entrepreneurs, Oreus.ai is France's first sovereign artificial intelligence 
operator, covering the entire value chain: 
 
Operation and deployment of sovereign, high-performance, low-carbon, local computing infrastructures in partnership 
with key industry players 
 
Development of generative agents (Oreus Studio) tailored to enterprise and institutional needs Distribution of 
sovereign models and agents through an integrated AI store (Oréus Vox) 
 
Training and adoption programs (Oreus Campus) to accelerate AI adoption and structure a French talent ecosystem 
 
Based in Marseille, Oreus.ai is committed to relocating critical AI capabilities, training public and private 
 
stakeholders, and building an autonomous digital economy that supports innovation and regional development. 

www.oreus.ai / Press Contact: Guillaume +(33) 6 74 41 31 20 

About LightOn 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European Generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer 
in sovereign Generative AI. 
 
Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy AI at scale while ensuring data confidentiality. LightOn's 
technology guarantees strategic independence and delivers customized solutions with the capacity to process large 
volumes of data for industrial applications across finance, industry, healthcare, defense, and the public sector. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and 
PEA PME schemes and is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 

www.lighton.ai/en 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Presse Release OreusXLightOn-EN-compressed 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2230512 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2230512 17-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230512&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
