PayKeeper, BayWa r.e.: BayWa r.e. and PayKeeper Partner to Elevate U.S. Solar Industry Payment Solutions

BayWa r.e., a global leader in renewable energy, has partnered with PayKeeper, the leader in conditions-based payment software. The partnership will onboard BayWa r.e. onto PayKeeper's payments platform, which has revolutionized how solar contractors manage several crucial aspects of their finances, including accounts receivable, accounts payable, and supplier lines of credit.

PayKeeper's best-in-class automated escrow platform offers conditions-based payments designed to hold and release funds securely throughout each stage of a solar project. By integrating this technology, BayWa r.e. will streamline client payment processes, minimizing financial risk and supporting timely project completion. This integration will improve cash flow management, delivering a simplified payment experience that increases financial confidence for contractors and customers alike.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with PayKeeper and expand our financial service offerings. This collaboration will empower our customers to streamline cash flow and reduce their accounts receivable efforts. By integrating PayKeeper's innovative financial solutions with BayWa r.e.'s distribution expertise, we are providing installers with the tools they need to focus more on what matters most-delivering high-quality solar and energy storage projects. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the solar industry and ensuring that installers have the resources they need to grow and succeed in an increasingly dynamic market." - Ken Lima, CEO BayWa r.e. Solar Distribution

This partnership reinforces BayWa r.e.'s commitment to setting industry standards for quality and dependability in renewable energy solutions while establishing PayKeeper as the leader in secure, escrow-based financial technology. BayWa r.e. and PayKeeper aim to create a more stable and transparent financial foundation in the solar industry, benefiting contractors and customers and supporting the growing demand for renewable energy across the United States.

"We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with BayWa r.e.! BayWa r.e. has long been a leader in solar distribution, known for their incredible innovation and unwavering commitment to the solar industry. By combining PayKeeper's cutting-edge financial automation tools with BayWa r.e.'s distribution expertise, we're creating a seamless way for solar installers to streamline cash flow and minimize accounts receivable challenges. It's all about giving installers more time and resources to focus on delivering exceptional solar and energy storage projects. BayWa r.e.'s dedication to supporting the solar industry aligns perfectly with our mission, and together, we're ensuring installers have what they need to thrive in this rapidly growing market. We're thrilled to lead this innovation together." - Kelly Curtis, CEO PayKeeper

About BayWa r.e.

Leveraging more than 25 years of experience in the photovoltaic market and collaboration with installers worldwide, BayWa r.e.'s solar distribution business has earned a reputation as a trusted industry leader.

The company excels in high-quality products and availability, logistics expertise, technical training, customer support, online services, and partner services.

