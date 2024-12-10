WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Microplastics are tiny bits of larger plastics with sizes less than 5 mm. It comes in contact with humans via food, water, and numerous everyday products.Earlier studies have detected the presence of microplastics in breast milk, lungs, liver, feces, and blood, potentially causing inflammation, immune system issues, and eventually cardiovascular events like heart attack and stroke.In the recent study, the researchers aimed to explore the association of microplastics, and coagulation and inflammation markers, such as fibrinogen, prothrombin time, and C-reactive protein. They monitored 36 healthy Korean adults, aged 20-60.The researchers noted that blood samples of 32 participants contained microplastics with an average concentration of 4.2 microplastics/ml. Also, higher levels of concentration were found in those individuals who had used over 50 percent plastic containers in the refrigerator.Moreover, the group with higher microplastic concentrations were linked with altered blood coagulation, including a prolonged activated partial thromboplastin, time and positive associations with inflammation markers.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX