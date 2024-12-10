WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As of December 5, more than 2,000 cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, were reported in Minnesota, marking the highest number of whooping cough cases in more than a decade, according to the state Department of Health.Health officials expected the spike because the disease peaks every three to five years. Whooping cough cases are increasing across the country, signaling a return to more typical trends seen before a drop-off of many contagious illnesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Tribune reports.Among the total cases, 77 infants suffered from the condition, and 34 individuals were hospitalized for further treatment.Across the state, the highest number of cases were seen in Hennepin County with patients aged 5 to 17 years old complaining about prolonged cough and cold.Bacteria Bordetella pertussis causes whooping cough, which gets its name from the 'whooping' sound made by the patient while coughing. It is an intense cough which lasts for up to 12 weeks, and is sometimes called the '100-day cough'.The disease is transmitted when the respiratory droplets from an infected person's cough or sneeze is caught by a health person. Then, the bacteria attach itself to the throat lining and produces toxins, causing inflammation in airways, coughing fits and breathing problems.The usual symptoms of whooping cough are runny nose, fever, vomiting, and exhaustion after uncontrollable and sudden coughing spells. Several adults experience complications like broken ribs from coughing, loss of bladder control and fainting.The disease could be deadly for infants under the age of six months, of whom many develop pneumonia, which sometimes causes death.Health officials advise that the most effective method of protection against whooping cough is vaccination, followed by proper sanitation and hygiene, which includes covering mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and washing hands afterwards.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX