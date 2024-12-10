WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):Earnings: $17.4 million in Q3 vs. -$3.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.2 million or $0.06 per share for the period.Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $860.3 million in Q3 vs. $1078.3 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX