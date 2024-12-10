Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EMMX | ISIN: CA87975Q2099 | Ticker-Symbol: 26P0
Tradegate
09.12.24
08:21 Uhr
0,048 Euro
+0,004
+9,09 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMAS RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMAS RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0410,06323:00
0,0000,00022:00
ACCESSWIRE
10.12.2024 23:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2024 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 650,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 650,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. Of the stock options granted, 150,000 are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant, 200,000 are exercisable for a period of four years from the date of grant and the balance are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. All stock options granted will vest over one year with the first 25% vesting on March 9, 2025 and the balance vesting in equal portions every 6 months thereafter. The options have an exercise price of $0.09.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback
President and CEO
tfernback@shaw.ca

or

KIN Communications Inc.
Tel: 604-684-6730
tmas@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.