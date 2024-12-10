Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 650,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 650,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. Of the stock options granted, 150,000 are exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant, 200,000 are exercisable for a period of four years from the date of grant and the balance are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. All stock options granted will vest over one year with the first 25% vesting on March 9, 2025 and the balance vesting in equal portions every 6 months thereafter. The options have an exercise price of $0.09.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

