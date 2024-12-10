Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: ENDMF) (FSE: SOG0) ("Enduro" or the "Company") announces that due to the current delays and suspension of mail service in Canada as a result of the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers that commenced on November 15, 2024, the Company will be relying on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 (the "Order") for an exemption from the requirements to deliver a notice of meeting, management information circular, form of proxy and other proxy-related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its upcoming annual general and special meeting being held on Friday, December 13, 2024 (the "Meeting") at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) at the Company's offices located at #202-730 Vaughan Ave., Kelowna, BC V1Y 7E4.

As set out in the Meeting Materials, shareholders will be asked to consider and approve the following resolutions:

To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended September 30, 2023 and the auditor's report thereon; To fix the number of directors for the ensuing year at five; To re-elect the following directors of the Company for the ensuing year; Cole Evans, Susanne Hermans, David Watkins, Lawrence Roulston and Maurizio Napoli; To re-appoint Manning Elliot LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and To ratify and approve the Company's 10% rolling Equity Incentive Plan as more particularly described in the management information circular dated November 5, 2024 (the "Circular").

The Meeting Materials are accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.endurometals.com. The shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2024 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to access electronic versions of the Meeting Materials and all other proxy-related materials online through the Company's website and SEDAR+.

Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Registered shareholders should complete all signed proxy forms as directed on the form of proxy no later than 10:00 am (Vancouver Time) on December 11, 2024. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary. If you are a registered shareholder and do not receive the Meeting Materials by mail ahead of the voting deadline, please contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free North America) or 514-982-7555 (International) to obtain your proxy form control number to cast your vote. Internet voting is available at www.investorvote.com. If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly to obtain a copy of the voting instructions form.

The Company has satisfied all the conditions to rely, and is relying, on the exemption from the requirement to send proxy-related materials in accordance with the Order.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, newly discovered copper-gold porphyry mineralization at North Toe, and a large 10km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION

"Cole Evans"

CEO

