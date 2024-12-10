TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release November numbers for producer prices, highlighting a lightly day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.Producer prices are expected to be unchanged from the October reading, up 0.2 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year.New Zealand will provide Q3 data for manufacturing sales volume; in the three months prior, volume was up 0.6 percent.South Korea will see November figures for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX